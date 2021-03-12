X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Europe open: Shares lower as bond yields rise again

by
March 12, 2021
in Europe
Share this story
Share this story

European shares opened the final session of the week lower as rising bond yields overnight took some of the momentum out of a positive week.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.24% at 0841 GMT. Regional bourses were mixed, with London’s FTSE 100 down 0.23% after official data showed the economy contracted less than feared in January in response to the latest Covid-19 lockdown.

January GDP showed the economy shrank by 2.9% as the lockdown hit the hospitality and leisure sectors hard. However, it was lower than the 4.9% predicted by economists.

Germany’s DAX was in the red, down 0.33% having been 0.6% lower, or 90 points, in early trade after solid gains all week.

“There’s not a whole lot on the agenda to change things up this Friday, which could mean a historic, newsworthy week ends with a whimper, not a bang,” said Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.

In equity news, British luxury goods group Burberry topped the gainers, jumping 7.2% after lifting full year guidance as sales had rebounded strongly since December.

German carmaker Daimler slipped after French rival Renault sold its entire stake in the company at a discount.

Hammerson shares were up 5% despite the shopping centre owner reporting a more-than-doubling of annual losses as the value of its properties dropped and rental income plunged during the Covid-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, shares in housebuilder Berkeley Group fell after the firm said it was on track to report annual pretax profit similar to the £504m achieved the year before based on “robust” trading in the four months to the end of February.

Forward sales are expected to be more than £1.7bn at the end of the year on 30 April putting the housebuilder in a strong position to start the next financial year.

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine