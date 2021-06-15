X

X

European associations launch European Retirement Week

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
June 15, 2021
in News
Money jar with pension written on
A group of nine European associations has announced the launch of European Retirement Week, which will take place during the week of 29 November 2021.

The goal of this initiative is to provide a platform for a wide range of stakeholders to debate the future of pensions in Europe and to raise citizens’ awareness of the need to save for retirement.

Achieving pension adequacy is indeed crucial to address Europe’s pensions savings gap and to achieve an economy that works for all. This requires, first and foremost, increased public awareness of the importance of long-term savings and returns. The participating associations therefore aim to establish European Retirement Week as a well-known and recurring event in the European calendar.

This year, European Retirement Week will be organised online given the continuing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. It will begin with a high-level event and will feature a rich programme, including a range of presentations and panel discussions spotlighting different aspects of Europe’s retirement saving challenge and identifying possible solutions.

Participating associations include AGE Platform Europe, BETTER FINANCE, BEUC – The European Consumer Association, European Association of Paritarian Institutions (AEIP), the European Banking Federation (EBF), EFAMA, the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE), Insurance Europe, Pensions Europe.

