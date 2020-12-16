November 2020 proved another positive month for the European ETF industry, as European ETF promoters experienced estimated net inflows of €16.9bn.

Rifinitive Lipper’s full market report revealed stunning inflows in the European ETF industry in the month of November.

Key takeaways:

ETF promoters in Europe experienced estimated net inflows of €16.9bn for November.

Assets under management in the European ETF industry (€952.8 bn) increased during November.

Equity ETFs (+€16.3 bn) posted the highest estimated net inflows in the European ETF industry for November.

The best-selling Lipper global classification for November was Equity Global (+€5.6 bn), followed by Equity Emerging Markets Global (+€1.3 bn) and Equity China (+€1.1 bn).

iShares was the best-selling ETF promoter in Europe for November (+€7.7 bn), ahead of UBS ETF (+€2.8 bn) and Xtrackers (+€2.3 bn).

The 10 best-selling funds gathered total net inflows of €6.5 bn for November.

The positive performance of the underlying markets combined with the increase of net inflows to increase the value of assets by €75.6bn under management from €877.2bn (October 31st) to €952.8bn (Novemebr 31st). The increase of €75.6 bn for November was driven by the performance of the underlying markets, making upwards of €58.7 bn. Net sales contributed inflows of €16.9 bn to the assets under management.

It was not surprising equity funds (€641.4 bn) held the majority of assets, followed by bond funds (€267.3 bn), commodities products (€34.3 bn), alternative UCITS products (€5.4 bn), money market funds (€2.4 bn), mixed-assets funds (€1.7 bn), and “other” funds (€0.2 bn).

Detlef Glow, Head of Lipper EMEA Research, Refinitiv, said, ‘These inflows occurred in a surprisingly positive market environment in which investor sentiment was impacted by the presidential election in the U.S. and the increasing dynamics of the COVID-19. pandemic.’

The healthy net inflows for the European ETF industry were far above the rolling 12 month average, driving the 12 month rolling average from €7bn in October to €8.4bn for November.

Read the full report here.