X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Eurozone banks underreport risky assets – ECB

Louise NewmanbyLouise Newman
April 19, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

Large euro zone banks have been underreporting their risky assets by 275bn by using their own models to quantify potential losses, according to the European Central Bank (ECB).
A five-year review by the ECB found that the euro zone’s top banks had undercounted risk-weighted assets for example by underestimating losses in cases where a borrower goes bust.

This lowered the ratio between the banks’ capital and their risky assets by 70 basis points on average between 2018 and 2021.

“Banks are following through to correct deficiencies and fully comply with the requirements,” Reuters reported, citing Andrea Enria, chair of the ECB’s supervisory board.

Since the 2008 financial crisis caused by the banking sector, regulators have been scrutinising internal models used by large banks to calculate risk is on their balance sheet and how much capital they need.

“Further improvement” was also needed in some areas, for example to ensure that the probability of default that banks assume is in line with long-run averages and sufficiently conservative.

The way borrowers are rated also needed “to be amended or adapted”, Enria added.

The ECB’s Targeted Review of Internal Models (TRIM) included 65 large banks across the euro zone. Germany was the most represented country with 14 lenders.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine