Eurozone industrial production falls 1.8% in March

Max BlackbyMax Black
May 13, 2022
in Economic News
Eurozone Industrial production fell 1.8% in March compared with February, according to data released by European Union statistics agency Eurostat on Friday.
On a year-on-year basis output fell by 0.8% in the single currency area.

Capital goods production fell 2.7%, non-durable consumer goods 2.3%, intermediate goods 2%, and energy 1.7%.

Production of durable consumer goods went up by 0.8%, Eurostat added.

