M&G have announced that Eva Sun-Wai has been appointed as fund manager of the £213 million M&G Global Government Bond Fund1, with immediate effect.

The promotion is in recognition of Eva’s contribution in implementing macroeconomic trade ideas to the team since joining in 2019 as Junior Macro Fund Manager. Her new responsibilities also include deputising on M&G’s £2.34 billion Global Macro Bond strategy2, managed by Jim Leaviss.

The M&G Global Government Bond Fund – which aims to provide a higher total return (the combination of capital growth and income), net of fees, than the average return of the IA Global Bond sector over any five-year period – will see no change to its investment objective and policy. Over a five-year period, the Fund has returned 8.35% per annum versus the sector average of 5.82%, placing it in the top quartile3.

Jim Leaviss, CIO Public Fixed Income, M&G, says: “Eva has been working closely with Claudia Calich and myself since joining the team and we’ve been consistently impressed with her investment ideas. Taking the lead on a fund which focuses on global rates and FX plays to her strengths and it’s provided us with an excellent opportunity to promote a rising talent which will, in turn, benefit our customers.”

1 The size of the M&G Global Government Bond Fund as at 30 November 2020

2 The M&G Global Macro Bond Fund strategy encompasses both the M&G Global Macro Bond Fund (OEIC) and the M&G (Lux) Global Macro Bond Fund as at 30 November 2020, converted to GBP.

3 As at 30 November 2020. Morningstar & M&G Statistics, price to price basis, I share class.