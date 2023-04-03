Evelyn Partners acquires Cambridge-based Ashcroft Partnership LLP



The Wealth Management and professional services group says that the deal will expand the their professional services presence in the East of England

Evelyn Partners has announced today that it has acquired Ashcroft Partnership LLP, a fast-growing firm of Chartered Accountants and tax specialists in the East of England who are based in central Cambridge.



According to Evelyn, Ashcroft Partnership LLP is an accountancy firm that offers a range of assurance, corporate finance, business and personal tax services. Areas where it has specialist sector expertise include landed estates, farming and agriculture, real-estate, the leisure and hospitality sector and supporting technology entrepreneurs. The team comprises 40 people.



Andrew Wilkes, Chief Professional Services Director of Evelyn Partners, said: “We are delighted to have reached an agreement to acquire Ashcroft Partnership LLP. Dominic Anthony, Tom Gallop and Adrian Wilson have built a highly respected firm with a great client base and one which is a very complimentary fit with Evelyn Partners both in terms of expertise and culture. Like Evelyn Partners, Ashcroft is committed to building productive and lasting relationships that add real, discernible value to clients. Strategically this acquisition will further develop our professional services presence in the East of England, supporting our ambition of being able to provide our range of professional services to businesses and private clients right across the UK. I look forward to welcoming the Ashcroft team to the partnership group, where their expertise and experience will be a great asset to us in developing our professional services offering in the East of England.”



Adrian Wilson, Senior Partner and Founder of Ashcroft Partnership LLP, said: “Ashcroft has been on an amazing journey since 2020. We always had a fast-paced growth strategy and when we were approached by Evelyn Partners it was clear that their commitment to developing the professional services offering in the East of England aligned with our own ambitions. Their range and depth of resource have been key to the decision, as was ensuring our clients continue to receive the premium service and experience, they have come to expect.”

