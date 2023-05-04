Evelyn Partners bolsters Bristol team with two financial planning appointments

Evelyn Partners, the leading integrated wealth management and professional services group, has bolstered its Bristol team with two financial planning appointments. Adam Deacon joins the business as an experienced Associate Director and Ben Glynn as an Associate Financial Planner.

Located at Portwall Place in the heart of the city, Evelyn Partners’ Bristol office provides a range of services, including financial planning, investment management and tax advice, to help clients manage their personal and business financial affairs.

Adam Deacon has more than 10 years financial planning experience and joins Evelyn Partners from Fidelius Group and Azets Financial Planning where he was a Senior Financial Planner. Prior to that he spent more than three years as a Director of Hodge Bakshi Wealth Management. In his role at Evelyn Partners, he will be responsible for providing bespoke, holistic financial planning advice to a wide range of clients, predominantly business owners and clients of other professional services.

Ben Glynn was previously a Financial Adviser at Hargreaves Lansdown in Bristol where he advised clients on a broad range of financial planning, investment and pension related requirements.

Richard Mikdadi, Managing Partner in Evelyn Partners’ Bristol office commented:

“I’m delighted to welcome Adam and Ben to Evelyn Partners. We are seeing increased demand in our Bristol office for financial planning services and are hiring financial planners at a range of levels to ensure we continue to provide the best possible service to clients. Both appointments bring valuable industry experience and will help support our continued expansion. They will work closely with our colleagues from investment management and professional services in delivering a market leading and joined up approach to managing people’s personal and business financial affairs.”

Picture caption: (left to right) Ben Glynn, Richard Mikdadi and Adam Deacon