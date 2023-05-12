Business and Development

Evelyn Partners continues London team expansion with experienced financial planner appointment

by | May 12, 2023

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Evelyn Partners has appointed Ciara Oliver as a financial planner in its London team as part of the firm’s continued expansion.

Starting her career at UBS Wealth Management and then Killik & Co, Ciara has nearly a decade of experience working with HNW and UHNW clients. Ciara specialises in working with individuals and families to understand their current financial position, lifetime goals, and develop tailored long-term strategic financial plans alongside investment mandates to help achieve these. Her expertise includes lifetime cashflow planning, tax-efficient investing, financial protection, pensions, retirement planning and succession planning.

Leon Buckley, Managing Partner in Evelyn Partners’ London office commented:

“I’m delighted to welcome Ciara to Evelyn Partners to help support the continued expansion of our London financial planning team. Ciara has a considerable amount of experience gained at a number of leading firms which will help us continue to grow our presence in the market.”

 
 

Ciara added: “What attracted me to Evelyn Partners was that the focus on the needs of clients is at the core of the business. With the firm offering a wide array of specialisms to give all types of clients the best service possible, I am very much looking forward to becoming part of the business.”

For further information please visit: www.evelyn.com

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Related articles

M&G Wealth reinforces the lang cat findings

M&G Wealth reinforces the lang cat findings

M&G Wealth has again called for a collective effort from the industry to address the ‘Advice Gap’ on back of the lang cat report released today. Over the last 2 years M&G Wealth has restructured its advice business, introduced a ‘hybrid’ option, acquired...

Trending articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, designed to fit perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast - listen to the latest episode

Discover more podcasts
x