Evelyn Partners continues London team expansion with experienced financial planner appointment

Evelyn Partners has appointed Ciara Oliver as a financial planner in its London team as part of the firm’s continued expansion.

Starting her career at UBS Wealth Management and then Killik & Co, Ciara has nearly a decade of experience working with HNW and UHNW clients. Ciara specialises in working with individuals and families to understand their current financial position, lifetime goals, and develop tailored long-term strategic financial plans alongside investment mandates to help achieve these. Her expertise includes lifetime cashflow planning, tax-efficient investing, financial protection, pensions, retirement planning and succession planning.

Leon Buckley, Managing Partner in Evelyn Partners’ London office commented:

“I’m delighted to welcome Ciara to Evelyn Partners to help support the continued expansion of our London financial planning team. Ciara has a considerable amount of experience gained at a number of leading firms which will help us continue to grow our presence in the market.”

Ciara added: “What attracted me to Evelyn Partners was that the focus on the needs of clients is at the core of the business. With the firm offering a wide array of specialisms to give all types of clients the best service possible, I am very much looking forward to becoming part of the business.”

For further information please visit: www.evelyn.com