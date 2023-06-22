Business and Development

Evelyn Partners continues to expand in Scotland with addition of PPM Wealth team

by | Jun 22, 2023

business investment handshake

Evelyn Partners has announced the continued expansion of its presence in Scotland with the completion of a deal that will see the team from PPM Wealth join its Glasgow office. 

PPM Wealth is a well-established, client-focused Glasgow-based boutique wealth manager that supports its clients with discretionary portfolio management and financial planning services. The move will see a total team of eight move across from PPM Wealth to Evelyn Partners. The team includes Chairman and co-founder of PPM Wealth, Alan Steven, who will assume a client relationship role, investment professionals Atif Latif and Ian Black, financial planner Doug Hall, and four support staff.

Evelyn Partners, which was created from the merger of Tilney and Smith & Williamson in 2020, has deep roots in Scotland with Smith & Williamson having been founded in Glasgow in 1881. It has grown to be one the largest wealth managers in Scotland, with offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

 
 

Richard Dawes, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Evelyn Partners, commented “We are really delighted to welcome Alan and his team to Evelyn Partners as part of our business succession planning programme for owners of financial advice and investment management firms who are looking to retire over the next few years. The fit between PPM Wealth and Evelyn Partners is an excellent one, with both firms providing our clients with a joined-up combination of financial planning advice and professional investment management to help them achieve their financial goals. As PPM clients come across to Evelyn Partners, they can be assured of a continued high quality and holistic wealth management service.”

Alan Steven, co-founder and Chairman of PPM Wealth said: “We are excited to be joining Evelyn Partners, which we see as an excellent long-term home for our team and clients. It is an impressive and growing business, which is strongly committed to Glasgow, with a major presence in the city. Importantly, Evelyn Partners has similar values to those we have championed over the last four decades at PPM Wealth, with a strong focus on building long-term partnerships.”

