Tax

Evelyn Partners’ Hayward comments as IHT receipts show new year-on-year rise

by | May 23, 2023

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

New data published today by HMRC shows that IHT receipts for April 2023 were £0.6 billion, which is £0.1 billion higher than the same period a year earlier.  

Laura Hayward, tax partner at Evelyn Partners, the leading integrated wealth management and professional services group, comments:  

“The latest year-on-year increase in IHT receipts provides more good news for the Treasury. Given the inflationary growth of asset values coupled with frozen allowances, the rise and rise of IHT receipts seems to be unstoppable. The nil rate band remains frozen at £325,000 until at least April 2028 so, as things stand, even more families are expected to be caught by IHT in the months and years ahead.

 
 

“Today’s update from HMRC should be a wake-up call for families to give careful thought to their tax planning to ensure they don’t pay more tax than they need to. Families can minimise the chances of being hit by a hefty IHT bill by taking action now.

“There are a number of ways of reducing or eliminating IHT bills, such as making gifts to family members or investing tax-efficiently. Gifts you make to other individuals are generally not subject to IHT unless you die within seven years. There is also an annual gift allowance of up to £3,000 per tax year, and this will not be subject to IHT even if you do die within seven years.”  

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Related articles

British workers overpay £8.2bn in tax due to wrong tax codes

British workers overpay £8.2bn in tax due to wrong tax codes

More than two fifths (43%) of UK adults that have checked their tax code, have found they are on the wrong one, new research1 from Canada Life today reveals. While a fifth (20%) of those who were on the wrong tax code were underpaying as a result, almost three...

Trending articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, designed to fit perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast - listen to the latest episode

Discover more podcasts
x