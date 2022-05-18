Evenlode establishes philanthropic arm – the Evenlode Foundation 

Evenlode Investment today announces it has established the Evenlode Foundation. The foundation has been created as the philanthropic arm of the Oxfordshire-based independent investment manager. It aims to effect positive change and improve outcomes for individuals, communities, and the environment.

The foundation engages with charities and companies that work towards addressing global challenges within areas such as climate change, nature, poverty, inequality, science, education, and sustainability.

The foundation’s philanthropic activities are fully funded by the profits of Evenlode Investment and do not include any client funds. All the foundation’s portfolios are completely segregated from Evenlode’s client portfolios and are unavailable to public and private investors.

Commenting on the announcement, Tom Weller, innovation analyst at Evenlode Investment, says:

“The foundation is developing a philanthropic, community-led portfolio of early-stage and not-for-profit organisations that address a diverse range of global challenges. Closer to home, the foundation will continue to work with local charities, building long-term partnerships in its own community.”

The foundation operates on three pillars: impact investing, charitable giving, and community support. Evenlode Impact is a portfolio of start-up companies emerging from science and education to solve the complex problems of sustainability. In the realm of charitable giving, the foundation supports partnerships with charities that make a tangible impact on communities in the short term, with a view to driving positive systemic change over the long term.

The foundation is also dedicated to the communities Evenlode touches, actively engaging with charities, educational institutions, clubs, and societies close to its Oxfordshire base and further afield.

Ben Peters, portfolio manager at Evenlode Investment, adds:

“The foundation is at the very essence of our purpose as a company. We focus on the sustainable growth of our investors’ assets, but also empower our people to engage, collaborate and improve outcomes for the wider community.

“We fundamentally believe investment can be a positive agent of change. Innovative asset-light business models, services and products that address entire value chains can provide robust and successful solutions to the complex problems of social, environmental, and financial sustainability.”