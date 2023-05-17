Experts combine to offer top tips to take your report writing to a new level

Three well-known names in the financial services profession, Mel Holman, Caroline Stuart and Melissa Kidd, are combining this summer to offer a one-day communications workshop on Wednesday 26th July near Birmingham.

Focused on ensuring reports and communications are client friendly, clear and compliant, it’s for financial advisers, planners, paraplanners – and anyone who is involved in writing and checking reports.



This practical training day will help to address the misconception that compliance “gets in the way of writing client-friendly reports”. All too often this misunderstanding of what needs to be in a report means they are longer and more complicated than they need to be.



Consumer understanding is a core element of firms’ Consumer Duty obligations. So it’s crucial that firms help their teams enhance their skills and knowledge in preparation of its implementation on 31st July.



The workshop will draw on the skills of three experienced professionals: Mel Holman, a certified and chartered financial planner who has worked in the field of compliance for over 20 years. Mel is Director and founder of Compliance and Training Solutions (CATS).



Caroline Stuart, also a Chartered Financial Planner, has spent over twenty years’ working in financial planning and paraplanning. She brings a wealth of technical and compliance knowledge, as well as many years’ experience of training and mentoring paraplanners and financial planners. She runs Sparrow Paraplanning and Sparrow Solutions.



Melissa Kidd also has over twenty years’ experience in communications. Her background is psychology and she has worked alongside the finance sector for over ten years, helping professionals to communicate more effectively. She’s the Director of Motem Ltd.



Caroline Stuart says: “Making communications more client friendly, more readable and more inviting is the holy grail of report writing! This workshop will help you to learn from your peers, develop new skills and knowledge and help you make your reports and client communications not just something they have to read, but something they want to!”



Places are limited to twenty, so that plenty of personal attention can be given and everyone has an opportunity to join in. Participants will leave feeling more confident, having developed their competence in writing reports and communications that are clear, concise and compliant. The day will involve discussions, exercises and collaborative and practical practice sessions. It will be fun, informal and very practical.

By attending the session you’ll learn to:

Recognise what does and doesn’t need to be in a report to make it compliant

Identify and write SMART and effective client objectives

Follow the seven rules of readability so that clients understand the advice, are engaged and enjoy the experience

Apply what you’ve learnt to create a client friendly, appealing and compliant report

Booking details



Booking is essential and each place costs £297 (plus VAT) and includes lunch. To book a place for the event, which takes place on 26th July from 09.00 until 17.00, use the following link:



https://calendly.com/catsmeeting/report-writing-course





The venue for the workshop: EBI, Suite 7, Beecham Business Park, Northgate, Aldridge, WS9 8TZ



