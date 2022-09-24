Experts reveal impacts on online fraud as country sees highest inflation since 1982

With the UK officially in recession and experiencing the highest inflation rate since 1982, research reveals the impact a recession has on online crime, plus expert tips on how to protect your finances.

The team at SEON looked at various data sets from 2019-20 and 2020-21 such as the number of fraud reports, reports escalated to the police and total losses to reveal the impact of a recession in the UK on online crime.

During a recession, people can be more financially vulnerable, prompting criminals to attack. The 2008 recession saw a 2.1% fall in GDP and a 7.3% increase in fraud offences in the UK.

The effects of a recession on fraud in the UK:

2019-20 2020-21 Reports of fraud received 27,187 31,322 Losses £5,400,000/ $6,498,360 £9,600,000/ $11,552,640 Reports escalated to police 7,394 13,655 % Fraud reports which had a judicial outcome, non-judicial/ NFA outcome or police enforcement 2% 5%

Statistics show that online crime increases during a recession. In 2020, GDP declined by 9.7%, the steepest drop since 1948. According to Action Fraud the number of fraud reports increased from 27,187 for the 2019-20 fiscal year to 31,322 in 2020-21.

The total amount of losses rose by £4.2/$5.05 million between 2019–20 to 2020–21, from £5.4/$6.5 million to £9.6/$11.5 million.

Meanwhile, the number of disseminations almost doubled, from 7,394 in 2019-20 to 13,655 in 2020-21 when the COVID-19 recession was at its peak.

Action Fraud found that the most commonly reported online crime type of 2020–21 was social media and email hacking, accounting for 51% of all reports.

Expert tips on how to protect your finances: