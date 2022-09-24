Experts reveal impacts on online fraud as country sees highest inflation since 1982

With the UK officially in recession and experiencing the highest inflation rate since 1982, research reveals the impact a recession has on online crime, plus expert tips on how to protect your finances.
2019-20
2020-21
Reports of fraud received
27,187
31,322
Losses
£5,400,000/ $6,498,360
£9,600,000/ $11,552,640
Reports escalated to police
7,394
13,655
% Fraud reports which had a judicial outcome, non-judicial/ NFA outcome or police enforcement
2%
5%
-
If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.
-
Never give anyone your personal details, such as your social security number or PIN.
-
Change your passwords regularly and make them as complex as possible.
-
Be suspicious of any unexpected text messages coming from unknown numbers.
-
Take your time to consider any purchase and discuss first with family and friends.