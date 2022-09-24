X

Experts reveal impacts on online fraud as country sees highest inflation since 1982

Brandon Russell
September 24, 2022
in News
With the UK officially in recession and experiencing the highest inflation rate since 1982, research reveals the impact a recession has on online crime, plus expert tips on how to protect your finances.

The team at SEON looked at various data sets from 2019-20 and 2020-21 such as the number of fraud reports, reports escalated to the police and total losses to reveal the impact of a recession in the UK on online crime.
During a recession, people can be more financially vulnerable, prompting criminals to attack. The 2008 recession saw a 2.1% fall in GDP and a 7.3% increase in fraud offences in the UK.
The effects of a recession on fraud in the UK:

2019-20

2020-21

Reports of fraud received

27,187

31,322

Losses

£5,400,000/ $6,498,360

£9,600,000/ $11,552,640

Reports escalated to police

7,394

13,655

% Fraud reports which had a judicial outcome, non-judicial/ NFA outcome or police enforcement

2%

5%
Statistics show that online crime increases during a recession. In 2020, GDP declined by 9.7%, the steepest drop since 1948. According to Action Fraud the number of fraud reports increased from 27,187 for the 2019-20 fiscal year to 31,322 in 2020-21.
The total amount of losses rose by £4.2/$5.05 million between 2019–20 to 2020–21, from £5.4/$6.5 million to £9.6/$11.5 million.
Meanwhile, the number of disseminations almost doubled, from 7,394 in 2019-20 to 13,655 in 2020-21 when the COVID-19 recession was at its peak.
Action Fraud found that the most commonly reported online crime type of 2020–21 was social media and email hacking, accounting for 51% of all reports.
Expert tips on how to protect your finances:

  • If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

  • Never give anyone your personal details, such as your social security number or PIN.

  • Change your passwords regularly and make them as complex as possible.

  • Be suspicious of any unexpected text messages coming from unknown numbers.

  • Take your time to consider any purchase and discuss first with family and friends.

