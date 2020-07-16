peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

One of the UK’s ‘big four’ accountancy firms, EY, is embroiled in yet another dreadful audit performance. The FT also reveal ex-CEO of Wirecard, Markus Braun, took out a €35m short term loan in the final months of troubled payment group’s operations.

EY gave NMC Health, a FTSE 100 company involved in a $4bn fraud case, the all-clear Tabby Kinder reveals.

EY warned NMC Health about serious errors in its bank balances a year before the FTSE 100 company collapsed in an apparent $4bn fraud… then signed off the accounts with a clean bill of health anyway By @cynthiao @simeonkerr and me https://t.co/3VQsaaTVab — Tabby Kinder (@Tabby_Kinder) July 16, 2020

Another company EY audited, Wirecard, has a new development.

More amazing detail on the final months at Wirecard from @OlafStorbeck

A totally normal €35m short term loan to the CEOhttps://t.co/vkyTrqw2lF — Dan McCrum (@FD) July 16, 2020

The FT doesn’t ease up on ‘big four’ criticism.

The UK’s biggest accounting firms have been criticised by the industry’s watchdog for an ‘unacceptable’ decline in the quality of their work after a third of their audits fell below its expected standard https://t.co/vSpniF24Np — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 15, 2020

This thread covers new labour market data in detail, check it out.

Labour market statistics: a thread pulling together the various data sources.👇 — Jonathan Athow (@jathers_ONS) July 16, 2020

In Westminster, Chris Grayling won’t be the new chair of the Intelligence Committee. Henry Mance writes the tweet of the day.

The fact that Grayling didn’t notice there was a coup brewing is pretty strong evidence that he wasn’t cut out to chair the intelligence committee https://t.co/8E15EV7oLv — Henry Mance (@henrymance) July 15, 2020

Apple beats out the EU, as a €13bn tax bill thrown out.

Whatever the misgivings over how multinationals shelter tax, the EC failed to prove that Ireland had given Apple state aid. My col on Apple’s €13 billion appeal win; Dixons Carphone’s long-haul turnaround; and the CMA’s flawed Deliveroo decision.https://t.co/Io2vQ241gx — Alistair Osborne (@aliosborne20) July 16, 2020

And finally, is the jocular Dutch PM the new bad guy of the European Union?

You'd think I'd be fed up with talking about Rutte by now, and you’d be right. I made an exception for @dannyctkemp and the opportunity to mention peanut butter though.https://t.co/G93oXT2IFu — Pepijn Bergsen (@pbergsen) July 16, 2020

