@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

The state-owned British Business Bank issued formal objections to launch of both the Future Fund and the Bounce Back Loan Scheme, citing ‘value for money’ as its largest concern. Elsewhere EY ignored an employee flagging an attempted bribe from Wirecard in 2016.

Gambling commission fails to ban ‘grooming’ tactics by bookmakers.

The Gambling Commission fails to ban the 'grooming' VIP scheme tactics involved in a string of frauds, suicides and fines.https://t.co/oEMGEgykVG This confirms my exclusive from Saturday 👇 pic.twitter.com/bO3f7yCJjc — Tom Witherow (@TomWitherow) September 30, 2020

Ocado is now the largest British supermarket.

Ocado now UK's biggest supermarket by market cap – £21.66bn vs £21.06bn for Tesco (h/t @hwallop) In Dave Lewis's last week at work too UK sales: Ocado £1.6bn, Tesco £44.9bn

Mkt share: Ocado 1.7%, Tesco 26.8% (Kantar)

Group ebitda: Ocado £43m, Tesco £4.1bn — Jonathan Eley (@JonathanEley) September 29, 2020

CFD David Hearne share Money Makeover article from the Times.

When 2 advisers have a different understanding of the cases study they've been asked to comment on (read the bits on the investment bonds) Money Makeover: 'Can I leave my £900k pension and have £70,000 a year to live?' https://t.co/qZ0FGhxldQ — David Hearne, CFP® (@dontdelay) September 30, 2020

House prices rose 5% annually in Septmeber, The Telegraph reports.

House prices rose 5% annually in September – the highest level since September 2016, according to Nationwide. Prices climbed to a fresh record average of £226,129 👇 Get the full story here: https://t.co/cEMXbohXLO pic.twitter.com/yDXK2GAMpS — Telegraph Property (@TeleProperty) September 30, 2020

EY ignored employee flagging attempted bribery by Wirecard.

Incredible scoop by ⁦@OlafStorbeck⁩… EY ignored one of its own employees who warned its bosses in 2016 that Wirecard management had tried to bribe an auditor

https://t.co/9zrpvDh8xx — Tabby Kinder (@Tabby_Kinder) September 29, 2020

James Hurley reveals State British Business Bank issued a formal objection to both the Future Fund and the Bounce Back Loan Scheme introduced to tackle economic shock from lockdown.

Breaking: State British Business Bank issued formal objections to launch of both Future Fund and Bounce Back Loan schemes, with 'value for money' the overriding concern on the former and "fraud risk and market distortion" among concerns about the latter. — James Hurley (@jameshurley) September 30, 2020

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG