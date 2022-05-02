EY joins Alliance to End Plastic Waste, enhancing measurement through deep cross-sector experience

The EY organization has joined the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, alongside more than 90 companies, project collaborators, allies and supporters who are committed to ending plastic waste in the environment.

EY experience across chemicals, manufacturing, supply chain and finance, will help the Alliance develop more effective environmental, social and governance (ESG) measurement criteria for its work on the ground, which will help the Alliance to catalyse funding for Alliance-led projects. Clear and consistent metrics will form the foundation of sustainable, commercially viable business models that can be scaled for greater impact.

Along with its global network of members and partners, the Alliance has built a portfolio of over 35 ongoing projects in 29 countries to support the transition to a circular economy for plastics. The focus is on testing and accelerating solutions to improve the collection, sorting, processing, and recycling of plastic waste – because three billion people worldwide still do not have access to proper waste management services.

EY work will contribute to developing innovative and self-sustaining infrastructure systems that can be owned and operated by the communities they benefit.

Dr.-Ing. Frank Jenner, EY Global Chemicals & Advanced Materials Leader, says:

“Ending plastic waste is a towering ambition that requires action across all segments of society. I believe that through innovation and collaboration with the Alliance community, lasting change can be achieved. One of the key next steps is going to be unlocking the necessary investment in circular, innovative, and viable solutions already adopted by the Alliance.

“If the right metrics are in place and project performance is consistently measured, it is possible to prove that success can be replicated, thereby attracting greater investment and accelerating progress toward ending plastic waste for good.”

Steve Varley, EY Global Vice Chair – Sustainability, says:

“Collective action is critical for tackling plastic waste, and EY people are well placed to help drive progress on this complex issue. The Alliance to End Plastic Waste is an important cross-industry group dedicated to real change and I’m proud that EY is joining this initiative to help scale truly innovative solutions that protect the planet.”

Jacob Duer, President and CEO of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, says:

“We are honoured to work with world-class organizations like EY to develop solutions that help end plastic waste in the environment. Our growing network reaffirms the importance of collective action to address this complex challenge on multiple fronts, while keeping our eye on the goal of achieving full circularity, augmented by practical measures in the interim. We look forward to working closely with EY to accelerate scalable solutions that are economically self-sustaining.”