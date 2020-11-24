@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

EY partners worry KPMG will ‘dish more dirt on the shoddy quality of its Wirecard audits.’ KPMG also hired to take over from Deloitte audited company Petropavlovsk.

Airlines look to a bleak 2021.

Airlines will lose almost $39 billion in 2021, on top of a $118.5 billion deficit in 2020, @IATA forecasts. That's a lot worse than the Great Recession in 2008-2009. https://t.co/w253eUzuHM via @business pic.twitter.com/VSM7IC8sy5 — Steve Matthews (@SteveMatthews12) November 24, 2020

Bitcoin passes its 2017 peak.

Bitcoin surpasses $19,000 for the first time since 2017 https://t.co/A9t5gAvplh pic.twitter.com/qquKAvLDG3 — Bloomberg (@business) November 24, 2020

Laura Purkess finds 13 firms advised British Steel pensioners have gone out of business.

We’ve found at least 13 firms that advised British Steel clients have now gone out of business. Of the 10 firms the FCA named in 2018 because it restricted their DB permissions over advice given to British Steel clients, six are now in liquidation. https://t.co/66NRK13Ivh — Laura Purkess (@laurapurkess) November 24, 2020

The FT reports EY concerned KPMG will share the poor quality of the firm’s audits for Wirecard.

EY is worried that rival KPMG is going to dish more dirt on the shoddy quality of its Wirecard audits to the German parliament! Just one of the 👀 details in this @Tabby_Kinder / @OlafStorbeck story https://t.co/5o1thOjFSr pic.twitter.com/DxZTtv2eHj — Robert Smith (@BondHack) November 23, 2020

KPMG has also been hired to audit Petropavlovsk.

2/2 Petropavlosk it’s reported has hired KPMG to investigate transactions that took place in the past 3 yrs under Deloitte’s tenure as auditor which could be especially hilarious remembering in 2015 Deloitte taking the title for “innovation in audit” for its Petropavlosk #audit. pic.twitter.com/C4dhhLlsFq — Ian Beckett (@ianbeckett) November 24, 2020

