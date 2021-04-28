X

EY steps down as auditors to Southampton FC sponsor Kuflink

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
April 28, 2021
in Finance on Social Media, News
Share this story
Share this story

@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Today on Twitter, the Personal Finance Society (PFS), the largest professional body for individual financial advisers in the UK market, may be deregistered by the Chartered Insurance Institute. Elsewhere EY steps back from FCA-regulated peer-to-peer lender, citing poor governance.

First, Robert Smith the FT reporter that broke much of the Greensill Capital scandal tweets another revelation.  The FT covers the tiny audit firm that signed off for Sanjeev Gupta’s empire.

Also in auditing, James Hurley reports for the times EY is stepping back from Kuflink. The peer-to-peer lender, and Southampton FC sponsor, is accused of having poor governance, and ‘highlighted “significant doubts” over the company’s ability to keep running.’

 

Elsewhere, Deutsche Bank reveals they have risen from the Archegos scandal unscathed.

James Fitzgerald from Citywire reports the CII plan to deregister the PFS.

Taking a look at the macro-economic picture, the smart money’s on $VICE this summer.

The host of the Fintech Insiders podcast, Sarah Kocianski shares a hot take on today’s funding rounds.

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG

