X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Family offices are realising money does grow on trees

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
April 22, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

 

By Michael Ackerman, CEO of EcoForests Asset Management

The world’s wealthiest individuals are estimated to collectively transfer more than $15trn to their families by 2030 –a sum greater than China’s GDP. This seismic intergenerational wealth transfer will have a major impact on global asset allocation, as a younger and more sustainability conscious generation takes the reins.

While there is an important difference between generating sustainable income streams – a proven skill of family offices – and investing in sustainability, it is becoming more apparent with each catastrophe linked to climate change the former will soon necessitate the latter.

Patriarchs have traditionally been purely driven by profits, but family offices are now increasingly being led by a different type of thinker – the millennial. Guided by different goals, the millennial generation feels far more responsible for the future of the planet, with increased concerns surrounding environmental, social and governance issues.

Embracing sustainability is also crucial for image. While philanthropy has always been integral to family office operations, high net worth families now have the chance to depart from the carbon-intensive sources of their accumulated wealth – such as oil and autos – and reposition themselves as leaders of the green transition.

According to the UBS 2020 Global Family Office Report, 39% of family offices intend to allocate most of their portfolios to sustainable investments in five years’ time – while many are also adopting net-zero mandates.

Unlocking sustainable alpha

The growing influence of millennials has led the majority of family offices to increase their impact investments from 3-5% of their portfolios to almost a third of their entire portfolio. This is driving significant flows into one of the most direct forms of impact investment – forestry.

Indeed, there are few greener assets – forests go beyond simply cleaning the air, they capture carbon dioxide and protect biodiversity by harbouring entire ecosystems. Elon Musk tweeted in January he would award $100m to the best carbon capture technology. But Musk cannot see the wood for the trees – the cheapest and most proven carbon capture device, which has been around for more than 370 million years, is the humble tree.

When compared to popular renewable energy investments, such as solar panels, forestry is less carbon intensive and requires less maintenance. Solar farms are constructed using components from across the world, incurring a large carbon footprint, and require around-the-clock maintenance to optimise energy capture once built. On the other hand, forest cultivation requires little maintenance after the first four weeks and captures more carbon than it produces.

Trees also benefit from the unique ability to keep growing regardless of market conditions, and aside from being an effective portfolio diversifier with a built-in inflation hedge, forestry offers the highest risk-adjusted returns over 30 years of any asset class – thereby ensuring the next generation is well looked after.

Personalised and purposeful

For high-net worth individuals, forestry assets offer the additional allure of being customisable. Forests can be designed to align with an investor’s budget, return expectations and time horizon. While the time horizon for investing in forestry assets is longer than traditional equity and bond portfolios, this does not deter family offices focused on intergenerational wealth preservation. Moreover, a flexible harvest window allows trees to be felled within 16 to 25 years, and this can be timed to coincide with higher timber prices or to meet specific investor needs, such as estate management of regular cashflow.

The type of tree can also be chosen to meet individual preferences – teak, mahogany and eucalyptus boast different return characteristics, for example. In addition, the investment can be suited to investors’ location preferences, with plantations in Central America being the most common. In return, investors receive a forest named after them. This direct form of investment allows investors to feel connected to the positive impact they are making.

Family offices are also exploring the use of forestry assets for carbon offsetting purposes. By sequestering carbon, forestry assets can be used to offset a group’s emissions or help other businesses do so through the sale of carbon credits – a global market estimated to be worth upward of $50bn by 2030.

By taking advantage of the opportunities presented by forestry investments at this crucial turning point for the planet, family offices are tearing up the idea that money does not grow on trees and positioning themselves as leaders of the net zero movement.

This Week’s Most Read

  • Class of 2021 retirees at risk of running pension pots dry
    April 21, 2021

    Two thirds (66%) of 2021 retirees risk not having the pension savings to sustain their planned retirement income, according to a new report launched today

  • New financial advice service from Vanguard aimed at retirement savers
    April 19, 2021

    Designed for investors saving for retirement, Vanguard Personal Financial Planning launches on the award-winning Vanguard UK Personal Investor platform – vanguardinvestor.co.uk/financial-advice. The service offers personalised

  • The Superbia Group commits to accountability and living its core values with the formation of a new independent ESG Advisory Board
    April 21, 2021

    The Superbia Group has today signalled its intent to live its values by announcing the appointment of a new independent ESG Advisory Board. The new

  • The Coming Decade for Climate Solutions
    April 16, 2021

    Randeep Somel, Fund Manager, M&G Climate Solutions Fund, is finding reasons to be cheerful as he uncovers some of the powerful drivers of change which

  • A Positive Charge
    April 20, 2021

    Ben Constable-Maxwell, Head of Impact Investing at M&G Investments, is one of the driving forces behind the move to integrate ESG, sustainability and impact investing

  • Advice firm highlights how growing reputation boosts referrals amid pandemic
    April 16, 2021

    National financial advice firm, Tenet&You, which opened its new offices at Haddington in December last year, has reported an increase in new business since the

  • A SPAC-tacular surge
    April 19, 2021

    Written by Christopher Butcher, Momentum Global Investment Management During a period of extreme volatility and a global pandemic, the initial public offering (IPO) market had

  • Is responsible investment having an impact?
    April 21, 2021

    #EarthDay2021: Vicki Bakhshi, Director in Responsible Investment at BMO Global Asset Management explores whether investor engagement on climate change is having a real-world impact. Parallel

  • The EISA Awards 2021
    April 15, 2021

    The Enterprise Investment Scheme Association (EISA) announce the launch of the 2021 EISA Awards, recognising excellence among EIS and SEIS practitioners over the past 12

  • JM Finn announces sponsorship of the iconic Vauxhall End stand at the Kia Oval
    April 20, 2021

    The Vauxhall end stand will now be known as the JM Finn Stand until at least the summer of 2025. In a normal season it

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine