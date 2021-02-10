X

About

Advertise

Contact

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Jobs

Tools for Advisers

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Farewell big man – IFA Magazine team saddened by death of Dave Egerton

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
February 10, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

It is with considerable sadness that we heard the news that Dave Egerton has passed away this week, as a result of complications from Covid-19 at the age of just 59.

Our sympathy goes to Dave’s family and friends – of which he has so many in the West Country and in the Financial Services community.

Not only was Dave a legend in rugby circles, having played for Bath and England, but he was very well known and loved as a key individual amongst the financial services community too – especially around Bristol and the West Country.

I first met Dave when he was at Commercial Union many years ago. His career also saw him work for Threadneedle, Framlington and Axa Investment Managers. As we are sure those IFA Magazine readers who remember Dave will agree, he was one of the nicest guys around – with an infectious laugh that no one who heard it will ever forget.

Rest in peace big man. The rugby team wherever you are now has just got itself a great new No 8!

Today’s Most Read

  • M&G to invest £5 billion in sustainable private assets through innovative new fund
    February 5, 2021

    New global team to target innovative opportunities, including enterprises tackling social and environmental challenges M&G plc has announced that its £136 billion With-Profits Fund is

  • Is a change gonna come for EIS and SEIS?
    February 8, 2021

    As Chancellor Sunak prepares for his March Budget and the tax year-end looms, should advisers and paraplanners be bracing themselves for change to the EIS

  • The irresistible growth of ESG investing
    February 5, 2021

    IFA Magazine caught up with Wayne Bishop, CEO of King and Shaxson Asset Management (KSAM), to discuss the irresistible growth of ESG investing, and how

  • Haatch: Celebrating Entrepreneurs Episode 3
    February 4, 2021

    In this, the third video in our Celebrating Entrepreneurs series, we meet Tom Szirtes, founder of Bodyswaps alongside Mark Bennett, partner Haatch Ventures and Lawrence

  • Square Mile’s fund ratings round-up for January 2021
    February 4, 2021

    Three new ratings awarded  One rating reintroduced  Three ratings retained  Two ratings suspended  Two ratings removed  Analysts at Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research (Square

  • Investec to end new structured product launches in UK
    February 10, 2021

      From April 2021, Investec Bank plc have announced that it will not launch any further retail structured product Plans in the UK retail market.

  • Financial services in a post-brexit transition world
    February 9, 2021

    What does the signing of the Trade and Co-operation Agreement deal (TCA) mean for UK Financial Services? Paul Wilson takes a look under the bonnet

  • Oxford Capital Growth EIS – portfolio company profile
    February 4, 2021

    Curve, the London-based fintech has been on a remarkable growth trajectory in recent years culminating in the company raising $95M in series C fundraising in

  • Blankstone Sington recommences trading of Everton FC shares
    February 4, 2021

    Following assurances given at Everton FC’s AGM, Blankstone Sington has this week recommenced trading of Everton FC shares following the firm’s decision in December to

  • Assessments of value – Morningstar delivers a useful addition to the library of fund reports
    February 8, 2021

    How effective and useful are these reports are for investors and advisers? How should the reports be used in fund selection?  Where do asset managers

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine