Farewell big man – IFA Magazine team saddened by death of Dave Egerton

It is with considerable sadness that we heard the news that Dave Egerton has passed away this week, as a result of complications from Covid-19 at the age of just 59.

Our sympathy goes to Dave’s family and friends – of which he has so many in the West Country and in the Financial Services community.

Not only was Dave a legend in rugby circles, having played for Bath and England, but he was very well known and loved as a key individual amongst the financial services community too – especially around Bristol and the West Country.

I first met Dave when he was at Commercial Union many years ago. His career also saw him work for Threadneedle, Framlington and Axa Investment Managers. As we are sure those IFA Magazine readers who remember Dave will agree, he was one of the nicest guys around – with an infectious laugh that no one who heard it will ever forget.

Rest in peace big man. The rugby team wherever you are now has just got itself a great new No 8!