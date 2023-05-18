FCA and PSR Boards appoint new members to decision-making committees

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) Boards have appointed two new Deputy Chairs – Margaret Obi and Edward Sparrow – to the FCA’s Regulatory Decisions Committee (RDC) and the PSR’s Enforcement Decisions Committee (EDC).

These two committees are responsible for taking certain regulatory decisions on behalf of the FCA and PSR. Members are drawn from across a spectrum of business, consumer and industry experience.

The new appointments are made ahead of the existing Deputy Chairs, Elizabeth France and John Hull, standing down later this year after the completion of their terms.

Tim Parkes, the Chair of the RDC and EDC, said: “I am delighted to welcome our two new Deputy Chairs. Margaret and Edward bring with them a wealth of knowledge and experience, including their experience of chairing and decision-making, which will enhance the capability and effectiveness of the RDC and EDC.

“By the time they stand down, Elizabeth and John together will have provided nearly 16 years’ outstanding service as Deputy Chairs and I would like to thank them both for their commitment to the work of the committees.”