FCA chair Charles Randell to step down a year early

Caroline BartonbyCaroline Barton
October 15, 2021
in Economic News
Charles Randell will step down as chair of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) next spring.

The FCA said on Friday that Randell has decided to step down a year before his term expires.

Randell said: “As the FCA prepares to implement its new wholesale, retail and data strategies under an established new executive, now is the right time for a new chair to carry on the close and continuous oversight of our transformation.

“During the pandemic, the FCA stood up for consumers and businesses, while the markets we oversee proved resilient, laying the foundations for record capital raising to support the recovery.

“The PSR has been working to ensure payment systems – the lifeblood of the economy – work well for all.

“Being Chair of the FCA and PSR has been a great privilege.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “I want to thank Charles Randell for his work as chairman of both the Financial Conduct Authority and the Payment Systems Regulator during this important period.

“Both organisations undertake a vital role in ensuring that the UK financial markets work well, protecting the interests of consumers, promoting effective competition, and enhancing the integrity of the UK financial system. Charles has led both boards during the UK’s transition to our new position outside the EU, through the vital economic response to the Covid-19 pandemic and supporting the important transition following Nikhil Rathi’s arrival as new CEO of the FCA.”

