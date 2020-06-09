peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Last night the S&P 500 made stunning comeback as it recovered its losses for the year. Latest data on Coronavirus support schemes announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak. The FCA Covid impact survey causes grumblings across the financial sector.

The UK Government has now approved over 800,000 loans for companies.

The latest stats from our support schemes show we have: 📇Protected nearly 9million jobs.

📈Approved over 800,000 loans for companies big and small.

📒Supported over 2 million self-employed people. Read the latest release here: https://t.co/naFlqkpYj7 pic.twitter.com/dLELp7fRpT — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 9, 2020

Grumblings over FCA Covid impact survey can found right accross Twitter today.

It's not enough we (and other firms) submit detailed half yearly financial data to @TheFCA they now want data from two separate 3 month periods that are out of kilter with existing 6 monthly data. Part of their COVID-19 impact survey. Oh, and a week to deliver it. #GiveMeStrength — Dennis Hall (@YellowtailFP) June 8, 2020

News of the S&P 500 erasing all of its yearly losses broke last night.

BREAKING: The S&P 500 has erased all of this year's losses. https://t.co/Vl01XFmn5J pic.twitter.com/GfEtoghQFY — Bloomberg (@business) June 8, 2020

Many pundits have welcomed the news, whilst others remain more sceptical.

At this rate, if we can add just martial law to the recession we can really get the S&P to fly — Dow (@mark_dow) June 8, 2020

Along with massive inflows into the bankrupt company Hertz traders look to the future.

This is so crazy. You gotta read this from @crtrud and @EdLudlow about $NKLA, the $26 billion electric truck maker with zero revenue, zero imminent sales, and about $86 million in cash at the end of the last year. https://t.co/tP0BiFQig3 pic.twitter.com/3e3n7Vhh90 — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) June 9, 2020

The ECB released interesting data on the international role of the Euro. When Germnan backed intergration is on the EU agenda this data seems timely.

Since its introduction 20 years ago the euro has remained unchallenged as the world’s second most widely used currency, after the US dollar. Read our full report on the international role of the euro https://t.co/gvNmSrm5PK — European Central Bank (@ecb) June 9, 2020

