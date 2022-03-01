X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

FCA imposes fee caps on claims management companies

Max BlackbyMax Black
March 1, 2022
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

New restrictions on claims management companies came into effect on Tuesday morning, to prevent them from charging “excessive fees” to consumers owed compensation from financial services firms.
Under new Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rules, the maximum consumers could be charged would depend on how much redress they were due.

The FCA said that if the redress amount was below £1,500, consumers could only be charged a maximum of 30% of their claim, or £420, whichever was lower.

It said the changes were expected to save consumers £9.6m a year, and “thousands of pounds” on some individual claims.

The cap would apply to most claims where a consumer is awarded monetary redress from a financial services firm, either directly from a firm, via the Financial Ombudsman Service, or if a firm had gone out of business, from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

For other financial services claims, the rules required charges to be “reasonable”.

The FCA said the new rules did not apply to payment protection insurance (PPI) claims, which were already subject to a 20% cap as set by Parliament.

It said the rules meant claims management companies now also needed to disclose key information to consumers before entering a contract, such as giving more detail about how fees would be calculated, and making sure they were aware of free routes to redress, such as going directly to the Ombudsman Service or the FSCS.

“Our rules protect consumers from losing a significant amount of their compensation in excessive fees, particularly when there are ways for them to make claims without incurring any fees,” said the FCA’s executive director of consumers and competition, Sheldon Mills.

“The changes are part of our ongoing work to drive a fundamental shift in industry mindset so we can stop consumer harm before it happens, and to ensure more consistent standards of protection.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine