FCA makes various senior appointments, to “drive its transformation”

Peter Wilson
February 25, 2021
News
If one takes a look at the Trust Pilot reviews of The Financial Conduct Authority, it is clear that much of the public has a less than positive opinion on the service.

Last December the FCA announced restructuring, focussed on consumer protection, and with an eye  “to build a data-led regulator able to make fast and effective decisions.”

The restructuring brought together two supervision divisions with the FCA’s policy and competition functions, and today they have announced a variety of appointments.

Appointments made:

  • Stephanie Cohen will be the FCA’s Chief Operating Officer (COO).
  • Jessica Rusu will join the FCA’s as its first Chief Data, Information and Intelligence Officer (CDIIO).
  • Sarah Pritchard will become Executive Director, Markets.
  • Emily Shepperd will take up the newly created role of Executive Director, Authorisations.

The FCA has also appointed Clare Cole as Director of Market Oversight and as part of that role she will lead the FCA’s response to Lord Hill’s forthcoming Listings Review.

Nikhil Rathi, Chief Executive of the FCA, said:

“I am delighted to be welcoming Stephanie, Jessica, Sarah and Emily into the FCA to be part of our executive leadership team. They bring with them a deep understanding of the consumers we seek to protect, the markets we oversee, and all have track records for operational excellence. As we continue transforming the FCA – building a data-led regulator – their global experience and leadership, drawn from a variety of backgrounds, will be vital in ensuring we can act more quickly to reduce harm to consumers and ensure market integrity.

“I also congratulate Clare on her appointment as Director of Market Oversight, a role she takes on at an important time for UK markets as the FCA takes forward the work of Lord Hill’s Listings Review.”

Stephanie, Jessica, Sarah and Emily will sit on the FCA’s Executive Committee, its most senior executive decision-making body. They will join Nikhil Rathi, Chief Executive; Mark Steward, Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight; Megan Butler, Executive Director of Transformation; Nausicaa Delfas, Executive Director of International; Sheldon Mills, Executive Director, Consumer and Competition; Sheree Howard, Executive Director, Risk and Compliance Oversight; and Sean Martin, General Counsel.

