@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Avacade and Alexandra Associates ordered to pay more than £10m in restitution, and the FCA will take steps to recover money to return to investors. Elsewhere the HMRC investigation into footballer’s tax avoidance has trebled in size.

The UK High Court labelled Sipp introducers Avacade and Alexandra Associates ‘unlawful’ today.

🚨The High Court has ordered ‘unlawful’ Sipp introducers Avacade and Alexandra Associates pay £10.7m in restitution to clients after the court found in favour of the @TheFCA case:https://t.co/R2e2fRAobq — New Model Adviser (@NewModelAdviser) August 10, 2020

Simon Read updates his followers following FCA order ‘unlawful’ businesses pay back £10m in restitution.

Anyone advised by pension introducers Avacade or Alexandra Associates could be in line for some money back after the illegal firms were ordered to pay £10,715,000 restitution to consumers, by the @TheFCA. — simon read (@simonnread) August 10, 2020

Over the weekend, Mark Taber put FCA shortcomings centre stage.

Yet another story of a victim of an impersonation / cloning scam which should have been prevented by @theFCA & banks used by scammers https://t.co/IEsljE4IdA — Mark Taber (@MarkTaber_FII) August 9, 2020

COVID gave oil producers ‘a battering’; new data makes clear.

Oil producers took a battering in the wake of the price crash, racking up unprecedented losses. This gives some idea of the scale of nosedives taken across the board. #oott pic.twitter.com/SD8WpL71sA — Myles McCormick (@mylesmccormick_) August 8, 2020

Robin Hood reveal coveted DARTs data, proving just how popular the platform has become.

EXCLUSIVE: Robinhood reveals some new data for the first time. A closely-watched industry measure, daily average revenue trades (or DARTs) soared past rivals for the month of June to 4.3mm. That's FOUR TIMES what E*Trade reported: https://t.co/PfsxH49lgI — Sonali Basak (@sonalibasak) August 10, 2020

And finally, HMRC opens investigation into 246 footballer players avoiding tax.

HMRC investigations into #footballers has almost trebled from 87 to 246 on concerns that ‘image rights’ were being used to avoid #tax:https://t.co/plkidzM7OB — New Model Adviser (@NewModelAdviser) August 10, 2020

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG