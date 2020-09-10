Highlights from the FCA’s work this year include:

their measures to give immediate support for over 3.4 million consumers and for thousands of businesses affected by coronavirus (Covid-19)

their continued work preparing for EU withdrawal

driving change in the culture of financial firms with the extension of the Senior Managers and Certification regime

their continued focus to help to educate and inform consumers on scam prevention

improving protection for users of high-cost credit, including a price cap on rent-to-own products, saving some of the UK’s most vulnerable consumers an estimated £19.6m a year

imposing 15 financial penalties on firms totalling over £224m for misconduct

ensuring £135m was paid to customers for disclosure failings on enhanced annuities

Christopher Woolard, Interim Chief Executive of the FCA, said:

‘The last 6 months alone have shown the FCA’s efforts to ensure as many people and businesses reach the other side of coronavirus’s immediate impact in as good a shape as possible.

‘The FCA’s speed of action in the midst of the crisis was made possible by long-term work, much of which came to fruition last year. For example, our ability to act in the credit market was underpinned by reforms of years, which was pushed further in 2019; our joint focus with the Bank of England on firms’ operational resilience has proven its worth in lockdown; and the measures we’ve taken to transform the FCA and improve its data analysis have helped us manage the current crisis.’

Charles Randell, Chair of the FCA, said:

‘We were prepared for a year of change and challenge, and the year certainly brought those.

‘To ensure that we are able to meet the challenges ahead, we will continue to transform our own organisation, building on lessons from our rapid response to the coronavirus crisis. This transformation will equip us better to identify harm, intervene more quickly and take tough enforcement action against serious misconduct as we supervise nearly 60,000 authorised firms.

‘Financial services need to do more to ensure equal opportunities for all. We want to be open about our own challenges in better reflecting the society we serve. So this year we are publishing more detailed information on our gender and ethnicity pay gaps. We also publish our disability pay gap for the first time. We will encourage similar action from the firms we regulate.’