FCA reject independent Woodford inquiry

The FCA reject offers for an independent inquiry to take over its ongoing inquiry onto the collapse of Neil Woodford’s flagship fund. Elsewhere the FT show UK house prices are currently as expensive as they were in the early 20th century, on a price to earnings ratio.

First, Deliveroo IPO valuation will be between £7.6bn – £8.8bn.

Deliveroo is pricing its IPO between £3.90 and £4.60 per share, giving it a valuation of £7.6bn – £8.8bn. (Just Eat has a market cap of ~ £10.2bn) IPO prospectus expected later today. In the meantime, here are some slides from an early pitch deck 👀👇 pic.twitter.com/4DoIevzb9J — Robert Collings (@RobertCollings_) March 22, 2021

The FT published an opinion piece today, comparing relative house prices over the last century.

Great to see @martinwolf_ quote my research on UK #housing affordability so extensively here, including my 175 year time series for the house price-earnings multiple! @FT @joesarling this will be right up your street! https://t.co/B4CDGyy4um pic.twitter.com/AxwpeH1BBj — Duncan Lamont (@DuncanLamont2) March 21, 2021

Following calls for an independent inquiry into the collapse of Neil Woodford’s flagship fund, the FCA refuse to hand over its ongoing probe, sarted in 2019.

FCA rejects independent Woodford inquiry https://t.co/Ljc0Dlmwed. FCA prefers to have internal inquiries. I wonder why? #GRG #irhp — Julia Barrington-Fuller (@Julia04352962) March 22, 2021

Over the weekend, the Turkish Lira saw the biggest single-day drop in 20 years Sunday.

Turkish Lira plummets early Monday morning in Asia. Currency is currently seeing it's largest-single day drop in nearly 20 years pic.twitter.com/dxwFKHTDVJ — David Ingles (@DavidInglesTV) March 21, 2021

Two circuit breakers were triggered in the first 30 minutes of trading today.

Already two circuit breakers triggered in just the first 30 mins of trading in Turkeyhttps://t.co/BDjSIHEBNq pic.twitter.com/P7ek6DXb1Y — Dani Burger (@daniburgz) March 22, 2021

