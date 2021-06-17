X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

FCA report reveals significant rise in cryptoasset ownership

Caroline BartonbyCaroline Barton
June 17, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

Research published by the Financial Conduct Authority on Thursday, estimated that 2.3m adults now hold cryptoassets, which was up from 1.9m in 2020.
Around 78% of adults have now heard of cryptoassets, up from 73% in a year, the report also revealed.

So too, the consumer research shows that as holding cryptoassets has become more common, attitudes to them have changed. 38% of crypto users regard them as a gamble (down from 47% last year), while increasing numbers see them as either a complement or alternative to mainstream investments.

Nonetheless, the level of overall understanding of said assets was also found to be on the decline, suggesting that some investors in crypto may not fully understand its workings.

Only 71% of those surveyed correctly identified the definition of cryptocurrency from a list of statements.

Enthusiasm for cryptoassets is growing with over half of crypto users saying they have had a positive experience so far and are likely to buy more (rising from 41% to 53%). Fewer people also regret having bought cryptocurrencies, down from 15% to 11%.

One in 10 who had heard of cryptocurrency said they are aware of consumer warnings on the FCA website. Of those, 43% said they were discouraged from buying crypto.

Sheldon Mills, FCA’s Executive Director, Consumers and Competition said: “The research highlights increased interest in cryptoassets among UK customers. The market has continued to grow, and some investors have benefitted as prices have risen.

“However it is important for customers to understand that because these products are largely unregulated that if something goes wrong they are unlikely to have access to the FSCS or the Financial Ombudsman Service. If consumers invest in these types of products, they should be prepared to lose all their money.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine