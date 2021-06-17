FCA report reveals significant rise in cryptoasset ownership

Research published by the Financial Conduct Authority on Thursday, estimated that 2.3m adults now hold cryptoassets, which was up from 1.9m in 2020.

Around 78% of adults have now heard of cryptoassets, up from 73% in a year, the report also revealed.

So too, the consumer research shows that as holding cryptoassets has become more common, attitudes to them have changed. 38% of crypto users regard them as a gamble (down from 47% last year), while increasing numbers see them as either a complement or alternative to mainstream investments.

Nonetheless, the level of overall understanding of said assets was also found to be on the decline, suggesting that some investors in crypto may not fully understand its workings.

Only 71% of those surveyed correctly identified the definition of cryptocurrency from a list of statements.

Enthusiasm for cryptoassets is growing with over half of crypto users saying they have had a positive experience so far and are likely to buy more (rising from 41% to 53%). Fewer people also regret having bought cryptocurrencies, down from 15% to 11%.

One in 10 who had heard of cryptocurrency said they are aware of consumer warnings on the FCA website. Of those, 43% said they were discouraged from buying crypto.

Sheldon Mills, FCA’s Executive Director, Consumers and Competition said: “The research highlights increased interest in cryptoassets among UK customers. The market has continued to grow, and some investors have benefitted as prices have risen.

“However it is important for customers to understand that because these products are largely unregulated that if something goes wrong they are unlikely to have access to the FSCS or the Financial Ombudsman Service. If consumers invest in these types of products, they should be prepared to lose all their money.”