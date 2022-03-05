X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

FCA reveals boom in crypto scam checks

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
March 5, 2022
in News
Share this story
Scam image
Share this story
  • Crypto scam checks on the FCA’s ScamSmart website rose by 49% in the period April to September 2021, according to data released by the regulator
  • Overall scam enquiries rose by a third, year on year
  • The FCA stopped one out of four new firms applying to enter the market between April and September 2021

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis, AJ Bell:

“Last year was boom time for cryptocurrencies, and for suspicious crypto marketing campaigns as well. There was a big spike in consumers checking the FCA’s Warning Tool after being approach with a cryptocurrency investment opportunity which no doubt sounded too good to be true.

“There was a similarly large rise (49%) in consumers checking on companies offering pension transfer services, which suggests that the pension scam market is alive, well, and thriving. The FCA also stopped a quarter of new firms trying to enter the consumer investments market, which shows there are plenty of inadequate or inappropriate businesses attempting to sell their wares to UK investors.

“Scam activity is not new, but it does appear to be increasing in scale, and embracing new forms of digital communication. Almost one in five (19%) of FCA ScamSmart users reported hearing about potential scams through social media adverts, and 4% were actually directly approached on social media. That’s not to say traditional forms of hard selling have disappeared though, with a large number of people still hearing about potential scams on the phone or through friends. The vast network of information channels now used by consumers simply amplifies the opportunity for scammers and heightens the risk of scam activity.

“Investors in today’s world do need to be watchful, and not let down their guard because they think they’re too smart to be conned. Scammers are adept at targeting consumers with appealing messages at a time when their defences might be lowered. As ever it makes sense to invest with robust, trusted businesses who are registered with the FCA, and if you are approached out of the blue with an offer that sounds too good to be true, alarm bells should be ringing.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine