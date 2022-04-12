FCA staff vote in favour of strike

Over 75% of staff at the Financial Conduct Authority have voted in favour of industrial action following a dispute around changes to pay and conditions.

The vote for a strike, a historic first for the FCA workforce, comes as FCA staff sought to make it “very clear” that proposed changes to staff pay and conditions were “completely unacceptable”.

A further 89.8% also voted to support industrial action short of strike action, according to Unite, the union. Following the ballot result, Unite contacted ACAS in an attempt to encourage the FCA to sit down with Unite representatives in order to address the concerns of their workforce.

Alan Scott, Unite officer said: “FCA staff have not taken the decision to vote for industrial action lightly. Unite has made it clear that the pay cuts and unfair appraisals are extremely detrimental to thousands of staff and it is time for the FCA to rethink these plans. The continued refusal to recognise an independent trade union further damages the standing of the organisation.

“The management could still avoid the reputational and business damage caused by strike action by meeting with Unite to resolve the dispute.”