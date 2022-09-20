FE fundinfo Completes Acquisition Of Fundsquare

FE fundinfo and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (“LuxSE”) have finalised the acquisition of Fundsquare by FE fundinfo.

Fundsquare, the leading Luxembourg-based fund registration and regulatory services provider, has joined FE fundinfo, a global leader in investment fund data and technology. This has created a pan-European champion in fund data, registration, reporting and infrastructure to transform cross-border fund distribution.

Together, the companies connect two core elements of the fund industry value chain – the registration and fund distribution processes – which uniquely provide the capability to consolidate data management, product registration, client reporting, regulatory reporting and dissemination on one open architecture platform. This streamlining of the fund lifecycle delivers lower operational and regulatory risk, increased efficiencies, and provides unprecedented flexibility and scale in the distribution of funds.

Established by LuxSE in 2013, Fundsquare serves global asset managers and fund industry service providers and facilitates cross-border fund distribution through the collection and distribution of high-quality data and information in a cost-effective manner.

FE fundinfo is one of the leading, independent providers of investment fund data and technology, serving fund managers, fund distributors and financial advisers. FE fundinfo brings greater transparency and improves efficiency in the investment industry, helping its clients make more informed investment decisions.

The acquisition of Fundsquare will build on FE fundinfo’s established operations in Luxembourg, creating a local centre of excellence of over 100 fund and regulatory experts. Post-acquisition, the combined group will have a global workforce of more than 1,000 experts across the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia and Australia.

“The closing of this deal marks a new and exciting chapter in the development of our offering to fund managers and distributors globally,” said Hamish Purdey, CEO of FE fundinfo. “We are now positioned to transform cross-border fund distribution by enabling efficiencies for our clients in data management, fund registration and reporting.”

“Through the timely provision of the highest quality fund data and information, we will ensure that our clients in the global asset management industry deliver the best investment products either directly to investors or through their distribution partners,” Purdey added. “The culture of FE fundinfo and Fundsquare are both centred on a deep commitment to data quality, regulatory expertise and client service. This shared culture and commitment makes us a powerful team going forward into the future.”

“Growing competition in the asset management industry, along with a need for more precise governance and risk mitigation requires strong data management and disclosure capabilities,” stated Maxime Aerts, Managing Director & COO of Fundsquare. “Now that we have joined the FE fundinfo group, we have enormous potential to expand our reach and go on to manage the fund data management lifecycle in more jurisdictions than ever before, and we are eager to share our plans with our clients and partners.”

“As part of FE fundinfo, we feel we are now uniquely positioned to support the transformation of our industry,” Aerts added.”

