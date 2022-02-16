FE fundinfo reveals 2022 Alpha Managers

More than 50 fund managers have joined the 2022 Alpha Manager list, which is compiled each year by leading fund data and technology company FE fundinfo and recognises the top 10 per cent of UK retail-facing managers, based on their entire career performance.

The 52 new additions represent a change of more than 25% of the list of 200, representing a considerable churn, and is reflective of the rotational shifts that have impacted on the markets throughout the latter part of 2021.

Charles Younes, Research Manager at FE Investments, which is the investing arm of FE fundinfo, said:

“Despite the market rotations over the past year, the new additions to Alpha Manager list once again demonstrate the value of high-quality active management. Despite the not being in favour at the present time, the investment styles of many of the new entrants – some of whom are primarily growth and equity managers – have not impacted on their underlying performance, which has been impressive through this latest market cycle.”

New entrants

The new entrants include equity managers Carlos Moreno from Premier Miton Investors, who manages the Premier Miton European Sustainable Leaders fund, Dominic Bokor-Ingram from Fiera Capital Europe, who manages the Magna New Frontiers fund and Mark Rogers from Montanaro, who manages the Montanaro Better World fund.

Also among the new entrants were several high-profile female fund managers, who have been recognised for their achievements in generating positive market returns over the past year. They include Abby Glennie from abrdn, whose abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust fund generated returns of nearly 23% in 2021, Kate Fox and Kirsty Gibson from Baillie Gifford and Rosemary Banyard from Valu Trac Investment Management.

Groups

Despite a difficult year for Baillie Gifford, the Edinburgh-based asset manager saw the highest number of its managers make the 2022 Alpha Manager List. They were followed by Fidelity who slipped to second place and went from 11 Alpha Managers in 2021 to 10 in 2022. Making up the rest of the top five were Comgest with 8 Alpha Managers, Jupiter and Premier Miton with six each and then Abrdn and BlackRock with five apiece.

Charles Younes added:

“Although they have had a tumultuous year, the performance of Baillie Gifford’s managers has been impressive over the long term and has led to the highest number of its managers per group making the list. This is because although they have suffered from the market rotations mentioned earlier, structurally they remain sound and have not altered their investment approach, being able to generate alpha returns.

“It is also interesting to see the impact of recent high-profile mergers have had on the list of groups this year. Premier Miton saw two boutiques successfully bringing their approaches together, while abrdn too have joined the list through similar means.”

Rank Group Number of Alpha Managers 1 Baillie Gifford 13 2 Fidelity 10 3 Comgest 8 4 Jupiter Asset Management 6 4 Premier Miton 6 5 abrdn 5 5 BlackRock 5

Sectors

Once again across the sectors, the 2022 Alpha Manager ratings revealed a strong year for global markets. The IA Global Sector returned an even greater number of Alpha Managers with 56 in total, up from 43 last year. The IA UK All Companies sector also returned the second highest number of Alpha Managers again with 29, up from 18 last year, reflecting the improving performance of UK markets.

Sector Number of Alpha Managers IA Global 56 IA UK All Companies 29 IA Europe ex. UK 22 IA Specialist 19 IA North America 17

Alpha Manager Awards 2022

To celebrate the performance of the UK’s best fund managers, FE fundinfo will be hosting its annual Alpha Manager Awards on Wednesday 18th May at Banking Hall in London. Before then, FE fundinfo will also be announcing its Hall of Fame Managers (those managers who have been awarded an FE fundinfo Alpha Manager rating for the past seven consecutive years) in March.