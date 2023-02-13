FE fundinfo reveals 2023’s top Alpha Managers – based on their entire career performance

Almost 30 fund managers have been handed their first FE fundinfo Alpha Manager rating this year.



In total, 28 managers joined the Alpha Manager list for the first time, which is compiled each year by leading fund data and technology company FE fundinfo and recognises the top 10 per cent of UK retail-facing managers, based on their entire career performance.



New entrants



The new entrants to the Alpha Manager list include fund manager at Man GLG, Jonathan Golan who manages the Man GLG Global Investment Grade Opportunities Fund, Allianz Global Investor’s Stuart Winchester who manages the Allianz Asian Small Cap Equity Fund, Royal London’s Craig Inches who manages the Royal London UK Government Bond and Premier Miton Investors’ Matthew Tillett who manages the Premier Miton UK Value Opportunities Fund.



In addition to those who received Alpha Manager status for the first time, 17 have returned to the list having previously featured. These include Argonaut Capital’s Barry Norris who runs the VT Argonaut Absolute Return Fund, Odey Asset Management’s Crispin Odey who runs the Odey Swan Fund and JO Hambro Capital Management’s Alex Savvides who runs the JOHCM UK Dynamic Fund.



Longevity



While there have been fresh and returning names in the list this year, there are also several Alpha Managers who have been consistent long-term recipients of the status.



As of 2023, nine Alpha Managers have now each received the rating over 15 years. These managers are John Chatfeild-Roberts (Jupiter), David Dudding (Threadneadle), Leigh Himsworth (Fidelity), Martin Lau (FSSA), Daniel Nickols (Jupiter), Harry Nimmo (Aberdeen Standard Investments), Richard Pease (CRUX), Mark Slater (Slater Investments) and Richard Woolnough (M&G).



Charles Younes, Research Manager, FE fundinfo, said:



“Alpha Manager ratings are a succinct assessment of a fund manager’s long-term track record. The ratings remain sensitive to market rotation especially with the extreme moves we experienced in 2022. I’m glad that many newly made Alpha Managers stuck to their valuation disciplines and got rewarded for them over the past 12 months with their investment approaches.



“Looking at the list of newly rated Alpha Managers, fund houses like Man GLG and Royal London have proven their capacity to recruit well and integrate them to their various investment styles which, in turn, provides them with the healthy environment for their managers to perform and achieve Alpha Manager status.”



Groups



The high entry levels of new Alpha Managers making the 2023 list had knock-on effects on the group standings which saw a change at the top of the leader-board.



Last year’s second place firm, Fidelity, took top spot this year with 10 Alpha Managers in 2023. It has also seen the elevation of JP Morgan who jumped into second spot with nine Alpha Managers, while last year’s group winners, Baillie Gifford claimed third as with seven Alpha Managers alongside Janus Henderson.



Behind the top three, the chasing pack were made up of Royal London – who have six Alpha Managers – and then Allianz Global Investors GmbH, Jupiter, Liontrust and Wellington Management Funds (all with five Alpha Managers).







Rank Group Number of Alpha Managers 1 Fidelity 10 2 JP Morgan 9 3 Bailie Gifford 7 = Janus Henderson 7 4 Royal London 6 5 Allianz Global Investors GmbH 5 = Jupiter 5 = Liontrust 5 = Wellington Management Funds 5



Sectors



Once again across the sectors, the 2023 Alpha Manager ratings revealed another strong year for global markets following on from the success story of 2022. The IA Global Sector showed continuous growth in its number of Alpha Managers going from 43 in 2021, up to 56 in 2022 and now rising to 62.



Taking joint second spot in the list was the IA Europe ex. UK and IA UK All Companies sectors both of which registered 21 Alpha Managers in 2023.







Rank Sector Number of Alpha Managers 1 IA Global 62 2 IA Europe ex. UK 21 = IA UK All Companies 21

Alpha Manager Awards 2023



To celebrate the performance of the UK’s best fund managers, FE fundinfo will be hosting its annual Alpha Manager Awards on Thursday 11 May 2023 at Banking Hall in London. Before then, FE fundinfo will also be announcing its Hall of Fame Managers (those managers who have been awarded an FE fundinfo Alpha Manager rating for the past seven consecutive years) in March.



