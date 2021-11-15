X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

FE Investments launches decumulation portfolios for financial advisers

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
November 15, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Leading model portfolio provider FE Investments has launched a new range of portfolios designed for financial advisers to help their clients in the decumulation phase of their investment journeys.

In recognition of the different risks that decumulation clients face, the range includes two new portfolios, the Initial Income Retirement Portfolio and the Long Term Retirement Portfolio.

The Initial Income Decumulation Portfolio aims to protect investors from sequencing risk, where a large fall in the markets early in retirement significantly devalues investments, from which they may never recover. The portfolio is designed with capital preservation as a primary concern, with a low correlation to equity markets, which are among the highest risk investments.

The Long Term Retirement Portfolio meanwhile aims to protect investors against shortfall risk, where an investor runs out of money during retirement. The portfolio aims to grow capital in the short term via exposure to equity markets and then subsequent long term growth over an extended period. 

Toyosi Lewis, Retirement Investment Specialist at FE Investments, said:

Having the right decumulation strategy in place for clients has never been more important for financial advisers. Many clients are still relying on accumulation solutions to manage drawdown, which don’t mitigate against the different risks they face in retirement. 

“Be it longevity or sequencing risk, advisers need to play an important role in helping their clients in decumulation to think differently about the risks they will face. Our decumulation portfolios are designed to mitigate these risks and help advisers satisfy their clients’ retirement objectives and tackle the twin challenge of income sustainability and sequencing risk.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine