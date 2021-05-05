X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

FE Investments removes VAT payments as assets under management reach £4bn

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
May 5, 2021
in News
Share this story
Tax
Share this story

Discretionary Managed Portfolio Service (MPS) provider FE Investments has reduced its charges by removing VAT payments.

FE Investments, which is the investments arm of global fund data company FE fundinfo, has initiated the changes on all of the platforms it works with. The removal of VAT payments will apply to all of its portfolios, including its Hybrid, Mosaic, Responsibly Managed and Income ranges.

The removal of VAT payments comes as FE Investments has continued its growth since its formation in 2015, with assets under management (AUM) reaching more than £4bn in the first quarter of 2021. This has increased from £3bn just nine months previously. Additionally, the firm has also significantly increased its presence on third party platforms in recent months and its range of managed portfolios are now available to advisers using 14 different investment platforms.

Having been formed as an investment consultancy to advisers in 2012, FE Investments has grown significantly each year and has won several awards for its risk targeted approach, including ‘Best Model Portfolio Service’ at the 2020 and 2019 Professional Adviser Awards.

Recently, the company also launched a specialist sustainable investment reporting offering for retail investors. The new reports which are available for FE Investments’ Responsibly Managed portfolio range include information that helps investors understand the impact their investments are having, including an environmental overview of the portfolio (including measurements relating to fossil fuels, nuclear power, green energy and pollution prevention), exposure to controversial industries (such as alcohol and tobacco) and key social and governance metrics (such as gender and ethnic diversity breakdowns at executive level within underlying holdings).

Rob Gleeson, Chief Investment Officer at FE Investments, said:

“We are pleased to announce we will no longer have VAT applied to our range of portfolios. Our risk-targeted approach has been much in demand among advisers over the past year as the markets have suffered from periods of extreme volatility. By reducing our fees through the removal of VAT charges, we are making our offering even more competitive so even more end investors can benefit from our investment approach.”

Mark Chanda, Head of Adviser Sales at FE fundinfo, said:

“Despite the challenging market conditions over the past year, it has been incredibly pleasing to have been able to continue our year-on-year growth. Reaching £4bn of assets under management is an important milestone, especially considering we reached £3bn just 9 months ago. Even more so in these volatile times, advisers are increasingly attracted to our risk-adjusted portfolios, which do not make market calls, but instead seek to manage risk. With our managed portfolios now available on more platforms than ever before and our reduction in charges, we are looking forward to the next 12 months; working with and supporting our adviser clients throughout their growth journey.”

 

This Week’s Most Read

  • The German challenger bank outpacing N26 and Revolut
    April 29, 2021

    @peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to. Vivid Money, the German challenger bank, is drumming up VC interest and posing serious competition to UK

  • Digital transformation is a legacy of Covid-19 for IFAs
    April 29, 2021

    New data from Vitality has revealed 89% of independent financial advisers (IFAs) are using some new form of technology as a result of Covid-19, with

  • Why every adviser firm needs to think like a media company
    April 29, 2021

    As clients become more tech-savvy, Faith Liversedge warns of the dangers of failing to make sure your advice business can stand out from the crowd

  • Life after COVID: this time it is different
    April 29, 2021

    Simon Brazier, fund manager of  Ninety One’s UK Alpha Fund, writes on the outlook for the UK equities for 2021. COVID-19 has accelerated many of

  • Is Mr Blue Sky up there waiting? | IFAM98 | May 2021
    May 4, 2021

    The May edition of IFA Magazine is live NOW. Read the digital version HERE   So here we go on our slow but steady journey

  • Sunday newspaper round-up: GlaxoSmithKline, Rare Earths, Amazon
    May 2, 2021

    Top investors in Glaxo Smith Kline are piling pressure on Dame Emma Walmsley after the activist New York hedge fund Elliott Management was revealed to

  • Morningstar Publishes Q1 Global and European Sustainable Fund Flows
    April 30, 2021

    Morningstar today published its Global and European Sustainable Fund Flows reports, reviewing regional flows, assets, and launches for the first quarter of 2021. Hortense Bioy,

  • Stamp Duty Land Tax Data for Q1 reveals frenzied demand in housing market
    April 30, 2021

    Today the HMRC released the Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) data from Q1 of 2021, showing a dramatic 48% increase of transactions compared to Q1

  • Negative interest rates are dead before arrival says AJ Bell
    April 29, 2021

      Two things to look out for in next Thursday’s interest rate decision from the Bank of England Negative interest rates are off the radar

  • EQ Investors partners with Fintegrate to enhance model portfolio service
    April 29, 2021

    EQ Investors (EQ), the B Corp wealth manager, announces that it has partnered with Fintegrate to bring its Positive Impact and Future Leaders portfolios to more

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine