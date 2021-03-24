Feedback awarded one-year NHS trust contract

Medical imaging technology company Feedback has been awarded a one-year contract worth £84,000 with the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, it announced on Wednesday.

The AIM-traded firm said the contract was for its flagship clinical communications platform ‘Bleepa’, across a number of targeted clinical settings.

It said funding for the contract was drawn down from the NHSx National Clinical Communication Tool Framework.

The company said the NHS trust was keen to evaluate Bleepa as part of its wider communication strategy.

Feedback added that a photocapture module, which it had been developing for the last three months, would also enable Bleepa to be used for a wider range of services outside of the contract, such as dermatology services, community nursing and diabetes wound management.

This, the board said, would allow Bleepa to reach a wider clinical audience outside of the secondary care setting, in a ‘zero footprint’ way.

“We are delighted to be working with a trust that has clearly demonstrated a commitment to driving innovation for their clinicians by providing a platform for secure digital medical communications,” said chief executive officer Dr Tom Oakley.

“This contract is recognition of the huge work that has gone into making Bleepa the most reputable tool on the market and clearly demonstrates product market fit.

“As we have seen in previous clinical settings, Bleepa has the ability to streamline the patient pathway and save clinicians time, no matter their location, and we look forward to building a strong and successful relationship with the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust.”

At 1416 GMT, shares in Feedback were down 1.6% at 1.23p.