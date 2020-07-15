“Financial Advisers and Financial institutions are on the front line of the challenges and uncertainty faced by the UK economy and the need to communicate these changes to their clients is paramount.” IFA Magazine

Steve Holmes, co-founder of automation communications company, Feedsy, comments “Right now, it is more important than ever to maintain relationships with your clients. One thing that I’ve grown a deep respect for in my 20+ years working with advisers is their incredible resilience.

“But COVID-19 is on another level – for the entire globe. The profession needs to pull through because now, more than ever, clients need their financial adviser. Communication is key – there could not be a more vital time than now to communicate with clients. When there is a gap in communication people will fill that gap with misinformation and we have definitely seen that during this COVID-19 crisis.

“As an adviser, being a trusted source of helpful information is so important for three main reasons:

It keeps clients informed; It shows you care and reminds clients you are there to help in good times and bad; and It sustains business by building relationships.”

Since 2013, Feedsy has been helping time-poor businesses regularly stay in contact with customers with content for social media and auto-publishing to blog pages, email newsletters and more.

Feedsy helps Advisers engage more in less time.

About Steve Holmes, Co-founder & Director, Feedsy

Steve has worked in the Financial Services industry for over 30 years. During the last eight years, Steve has founded two businesses, SHMarketing&Design and Feedsy.

SHMarketing&Design is a marketing consultancy and website design business specialising in helping small businesses prioritise and deliver on their marketing ideas and to communicate their true value to clients.

Feedsy is a news and client communication company that helps advice businesses with their very own branded digital strategy, including eMail services and NewsBlogs on the web. Feedsy’s engine room has some beautiful automation and delivers news content to your branded marketing channels so that you to stay connected to your clients.

