In a recent IFA investigative report it was found that “Nearly 60% of advisers have increased their activity [in-bound enquiries and outbound communication]” and observed “The need for efficiency will become greater than the upfront cost and the effort required to change.” IFA Magazine

Steve Holmes, co-founder of automated communication platform, Feedsy, told us: “When I ask, ‘If I could give you more time, what would you do?’

Advisers answer, ‘Provide more advice to more people.’

“Now, with extra demand for advice and teams working remotely from home, practices are seeking new efficiencies in their communications. Three key strategies we have seen are:

Online face-to-face client and internal meetings with free tools such as Zoom, Google Hangouts and Skype

Automated booking of online appointments with free tools like Calendly that sync with your calendar

Regular informative emails and social media posting using automated content and delivery services such as Feedsy

“Maintaining and building relationships has never been more important. Benefits gained from the efficiencies of digital communication and running virtual review meetings are likely to continue far beyond the current COVID-19 crisis.”

Since 2013, Feedsy has been helping time-poor businesses regularly stay in contact with customers with content for social media and auto-publishing to blog pages, email newsletters and more.

Feedsy are providing a free and practical webinar to help Advisers future-proof their business by introducing efficiencies:

Online face-to-face meetings

Appointment booking automation

Automating regular client communication

Feedsy are also providing financial relief to Advisers with special COVID-19 pricing until 31 August 2020:

FREE set-up and receive the first two months free.

Register for the webinar (or receive a recording if you can’t make it)

About Steve Holmes, Co-founder & Director, Feedsy

Steve has worked in the Financial Services industry for over 30 years. During the last eight years, Steve has founded two businesses, SHMarketing&Design and Feedsy.

SHMarketing&Design is a marketing consultancy and website design business specialising in helping small businesses prioritise and deliver on their marketing ideas and to communicate their true value to clients.

Feedsy is a news and client communication company that helps advice businesses with their very own branded digital strategy, including eMail services and NewsBlogs on the web. Feedsy’s engine room has some beautiful automation and delivers news content to your branded marketing channels so that you to stay connected to your clients.

