@FEfundinfo acquires cashflow planning provider @CashCalc

FE fundinfo has announced today that it has acquired cashflow planning provider CashCalc.

Cashflow planning is a natural extension of the fund selection process, where FE fundinfo’s product suite already comprises an award-winning tool, FE Analytics. The acquisition also reflects FE fundinfo’s ‘Better Connected, Better Informed’ ethos as the combination of CashCalc, FE Analytics and FE Investments will enable a more seamless customer journey, leading to better advice outcomes for advisers and their clients.

CashCalc will continue to be offered as stand-alone product and following the acquisition, FE fundinfo will be investing significantly in the integration between these extended sets of tools, including platform and back-office integrations.

Founded in Newport in 2014, CashCalc has quickly established itself as the most intuitive and efficient cashflow planning and forecast tools among IFAs in the UK. FE fundinfo meanwhile has also grown rapidly since its formation in 2019, following the merger of FE, fundinfo and F2C in 2017. The company provides investment research and award-winning model portfolio services to thousands of financial advice firms in the UK.

Advising on the deal were Lexington Corporate Finance and law firm HCR for CashCalc and Burness Paull and Deloitte for FE fundinfo.

Ray Adams, Director and Founder of CashCalc, said:

“Cashflow planning is a key component of an adviser’s process and, perhaps even more so during the course of the pandemic, it became an essential service for many advice businesses, as they sought to help their clients throughout the market volatility by providing digital services and sound financial planning advice. Within the market, our cashflow planning services are widely recognised as being engaging, and uncomplicated and have become the central hub of the financial planning process for thousands of advisers. By aligning our services with FE fundinfo’s own market-leading investment tools, such as FE Analytics, we will be able to support our clients by offering a more complete journey and a seamless process.”

Hamish Purdey, Chief Executive at FE fundinfo, said:

“Over recent years cashflow planning has grown in prominence across the industry and now forms a vital component of the investment process. It is our mission at FE fundinfo to connect the investment industry and make it as simple as possible for our clients to be better informed on investments. Helping financial advisers run their investment propositions and provide first class financial advice through cash flow planning that is intrinsically linked to the investment solution is an essential part of that.

“We have been extremely impressed with CashCalc’s client-centric approach that matches our own, and its value to the industry at large. Integrating CashCalc’s market-leading services with our own award-winning tools marks a natural product extension and will lead to better advice outcomes for advisers and their clients.”

