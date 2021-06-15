X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Fewer than one in 100 travel insurance policies offer complete cover for Covid-19 disruption

Kam KumarbyKam Kumar
June 15, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

Fewer than one in 100 travel insurance policies provide ‘Complete’ cover for Covid disruption, a Which? analysis of more than 250 policies revealed on Tuesday.
The consumer group found that some travel insurers boast of offering impressive-sounding ‘Covid cover’ when in reality Which? found many policies exclude possible and expensive scenarios such as new lockdowns in the UK or the country of choice.

Which? looked at 263 travel insurance policies’ Covid cover and gave them ratings ranging from ‘Basic’, to ‘Low’, ‘Superior’ and ‘Complete’.

Just two policies, HSBC Select and Cover and Barclays Travel Pack, were rated as ‘Complete’, which meant that they protected travellers against disruptions such as cancellations, testing positive, medical costs and repatriation.

A further 85 policies were ranked ‘Superior’, providing cancellation cover for travellers having to self-isolate without a positive test, but not for FCDO advice changing.

Just over half of the policies (142) were ranked ‘Low’, including policies from Nationwide, Admiral and the Post Office.

There were 34 policies ranked ‘Basic’, the lowest ranking. ‘Basic’ policies provide travellers with cover for Covid-related emergency medical costs and repatriation, but not for cancelling a trip if a traveller contracts Covid. Among well known providers offering some ‘Basic’ policies were Direct Travel, esure and Sheilas’ Wheels.

In May, Which? research revealed that many travellers were being left with a false impression about the level of protection they would benefit from if the pandemic was to impact their plans.

Which? called on government to work with regulators, such as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), to make every effort to ensure all travellers adequately understand their travel insurance cover and can access cover that protects them fully from changes to travel.

Gareth Shaw, Head of Which? Money, said: “As the removal of Portugal from the green list shows, last-minute disruption to holiday plans can happen – and our research shows that many travel insurers don’t offer much protection if it does.

“The government should work with regulators to ensure that travellers, should they choose to go abroad, are given clear information about what they will and won’t be covered for – and make sure that providers don’t make bold and confusing claims about their cover without being clear about the limitations. “

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine