Fidelity Adviser Solutions and Conquest complete first integration of Conquest Planning within the UK independent advice market

Fidelity Adviser Solutions and technology platform, Conquest Planning Inc., have completed the first integration of Conquest’s financial planning software for 2plan wealth management.

Conquest’s software has been integrated directly with 2plan wealth management’s back-office system, enabling its advisers to benefit from a range of the software’s features when supporting their clients with meeting their financial planning goals.

The financial planning technology is designed to improve the process behind the development and comparison of financial plans, leading to greater consistency of client outcomes. 2plan wealth management’s advisers will have access to Conquest’s Strategic Advice Manager (SAM), powered by artificial intelligence, enabling them to illustrate the impact of different scenarios and decisions on clients’ goals. Removing the requirement for the manual re-keying of data, the integration improves the efficiency with which information is transferred between systems and with which plans are created.

Following its partnership with Conquest, Fidelity Adviser Solutions is the exclusive distributor of Conquest Planning to the UK independent advice market.

Jackie Boylan, Head of Fidelity Adviser Solutions, comments: “Partnering with Conquest has allowed us to provide a capability which supports our clients in developing financial plans as consistently and efficiently as possible, in turn helping them to demonstrate the value of advice and deliver the best outcomes for their own clients.

“Working together with Conquest and 2plan wealth management we are delighted to have completed the first integration of Conquest Planning with 2plan’s own systems.”

Chris Smallwood, CEO, 2plan wealth management comments: “Conquest Planning offers a new way of approaching financial planning, creating different opportunities for our advisers to engage clients and demonstrate the value of financial advice. Integrating the software within our own systems allows for the immediate transfer of data, helping with the development of financial plans quickly and efficiently.”

Mark Evans, President and CEO, Conquest, comments: “We always value the opportunity to join forces with an outstanding team of financial advisers in our pursuit to deliver meaningful, personalised advice to all.

“2plan wealth management stands out as an exemplary partner that consistently goes above and beyond to serve its clients’ best interests, leveraging technology specifically designed to deliver purpose-driven advice. Together, we envision a future where personalised, tailored financial guidance is accessible to all, empowering individuals to achieve their financial goals with confidence and clarity across the UK.”

More information about Conquest Planning is available at https://conquestplanning.fidelity.co.uk/