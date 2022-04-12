Fidelity Adviser Solutions partners with Origo Integration Hub to improve account opening and trading services

Fidelity Adviser Solutions has partnered with the Origo Integration Hub to offer Straight Through Processing (STP) for a range of its account opening and trading services, providing advisers with a more efficient experience.

The integration of Fidelity Adviser Solutions’ platform with the Origo Integration Hub will streamline the process with which it integrates with advisers’ back-office software suppliers. The partnership will enable Fidelity to link with multiple adviser systems through a single connection, rather than with each one individually.

To benefit from the service, the back-office software system used by advisers must link with the Origo Integration Hub, following which they can open accounts and conduct transactions – including buys, sells, switches, re-registrations and cash transfers – which will be received directly by Fidelity. This will remove the requirement for advisers to re-key data manually and allow them to transact with Fidelity from within their back-office system, helping to streamline the process by saving time, reducing costs, and mitigating the risks associated with the re-keying of information.

Samantha Christopher, Head of Proposition, Strategy and Growth for Fidelity Adviser Solutions comments: “One of the biggest challenges advisers face is the burden of administration – incurring additional costs and taking up time which could otherwise be spent supporting clients. Working with Origo, we can streamline the process of administration and develop a far more efficient process for the transfer of information, ultimately creating more time for advisers to spend in other areas of their business.

“Since the partnership launched in December, we’ve processed over 11,000 instructions for Skipton Building Society and clarity. We hope to increase the range of software suppliers we work with in the coming months, allowing us to support an increasing number of clients who could benefit from STP services.”

Anthony Rafferty, CEO, Origo, comments: “Better integration is key to taking out the heavy lifting from the industry’s operations, making them more time and cost efficient, and thereby helping deliver better service to clients. There are now 46 companies signed to the Origo Integration Hub, using the integrations which fit with their business models. Partnering with Fidelity Adviser Solutions provides a superb example of the benefits to be gained by product providers, platforms and adviser businesses when they use a centralised hub for key account, data and transactional operations.”

Benedicte Frew, Head of Financial Advice Onboarding & Risk for Skipton Building Society comments: “The introduction of Straight Through Processing has been a game changer for Skipton. By streamlining the process, removing manual efforts and reducing keying errors, STP gives us the opportunity to scale without the need for extra headcount.”