Fidelity International cuts fees on #multi-asset range

Fidelity International (Fidelity), has announced that it has reduced the Ongoing Charges Figure (OCF) on its five Fidelity Multi Asset Allocator funds. From 11 May, the OCF across the range will fall from 0.25% to 0.20%, providing investors even cheaper access to Fidelity’s flagship low-cost multi asset solutions available in the UK market.

Consisting of five funds with just over £1bn in Assets Under Management, the Fidelity Multi Asset Allocator range offers investors broad-based and diversified exposure to global markets – implemented through passive strategies – which caters for clients across the risk spectrum.

Lead Portfolio Manager, Chris Forgan, categorises investments into two groups, growth and defensive, allocating to each according to the risk profile of each fund. The lower-risk funds in the range have a greater exposure to defensive assets such as fixed income, and moving up the risk spectrum, each fund will take on a greater allocation towards growth assets such as global and emerging market equities.

The range includes:

Fidelity Multi Asset Allocator Defensive Fund: designed for low-risk investors who are concerned about potential market volatility.

Fidelity Multi Asset Allocator Strategic Fund: balanced between growth and defensive assets, offering defensive characteristics as well as long-term growth potential.

Fidelity Multi Asset Allocator Growth Fund: A growth orientated fund designed for long-term capital growth.

Fidelity Multi Asset Allocator Adventurous Fund: A growth orientated fund, designed for investors willing to take higher risk, who are looking for long-term returns.

Fidelity Allocator World Fund: A growth orientated fund which invests fully in global equities, designed for high-risk investors who are looking for long-term returns.

Commenting on the fee reduction, John Clougherty, Head of Wholesale, Fidelity International, said: “For investors who don’t necessarily have time or expertise to do their own investment research, diversified strategies which invest to deliver cost-effective long-term exposure to markets can be an attractive option. The Fidelity Multi Asset Allocator range has been designed with this in mind to deliver a simple and low-cost range of products with differing risk appetites.

“At Fidelity International, we are passionate about giving our clients both choice and value, as we recognise that every penny invested helps individuals and families achieve their financial goals. Our Multi Asset Allocator range was already a low-cost solution, but I’m pleased we can go further for clients by reducing fees.”

In recent years, Fidelity International has placed significant emphasis on developing its multi asset capabilities. Fidelity Solutions & Multi Asset, the investment team behind this range, has grown in scale and experience, with 80 people including 39 investment professionals now spread across the globe, managing £39bn2 for a range of retail and institutional clients.