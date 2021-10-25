Fidelity International finds cost of living tops consumer concerns ahead of Autumn Budget

Three-fifths (60%) of adults expect to be worried about their finances after the Autumn Budget is announced

Three-quarters (75%) of those with concerns are worried about the cost of living increasing following the Autumn Budget, while 53% are concerned over inflation, and 50% about the outlook for the UK economy as a whole

A rise in the cost of living tops the list of concerns (75%) for those worried about the impact the Autumn Budget – scheduled to be delivered by the Chancellor on 27 October – will have on their finances, according to research by Fidelity International1.

Currently just over half (54%) of UK adults are worried about their finances, but three-fifths (60%) think they will have more concerns after the Autumn Budget, emphasising the apprehension ahead of next week’s announcement. Alongside worries over the cost of living rising, consumers are concerned about inflation (53%), the UK economy (50%), the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic (36%), and supply-chain issues (35%).

TOP 5 REASONS FOR CONCERN ABOUT POST-BUDGET FINANCES Cost of living increase 75% Inflation 53% Concern over UK economy 50% Effects of Covid-19 pandemic 36% Supply-chain issues 35%

Concerns over finances after the Budget is also greater among women than men (66% vs. 55%), with women more likely to be concerned about the cost of living increasing (78% vs 70%). Those aged 55 or over are also more likely to be worried due to the cost of living increasing (86% vs. 75% total), as well as inflation (62% vs. 53%) and the state of the UK economy (60% vs. 50%).

Against this backdrop, Maike Currie, investment director at Fidelity International, has put together a Budget ‘Wish List’ of what she would like to see the Chancellor address in the Autumn Budget this year.

Help with the cost of living: “ Rapidly rising prices are starting to hit consumers hard, and with inflation on the up and an interest rate rise touted for as early as December, more action from the Government is needed to help millions of people get by. Supply-chain bottlenecks have drastically pushed up prices, increasing the cost of everyday living for many people in the UK. Research from The Investing and Saving Alliance (TISA) has shown that many people are missing opportunities to secure their future financial security due to a lack of access to guidance 2 . Relaxing the rules around providing personalised guidance could help close this gap at a time where people need to make their money work harder than ever.”

1 Source: Research was conducted by Opinium Research commissioned by Fidelity International. The survey is based on a sample of 2,000 UK adults between 12 and 15 October 2021.

2 Source: The Investing and Saving Alliance (TISA) report, ‘This time it’s personal’, July 2021.

3 Source: Office of National Statistics (ONS) Average Weekly earnings, published August 2021.Growth in average total pay (including bonuses) was 8.8% April – June 2021.