X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Fidelity International leads the way as first asset manager to sign Fintech pledge

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
July 20, 2021
in News
Share this story
fidelity logo
Share this story

Fidelity becomes the first asset manager to commit to five pledge principles that ensure a strong partnership with fintech start-ups.

Fidelity International (Fidelity) today became the first asset manager to sign the Fintech Pledge, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to digital innovation.

The Fintech pledge, which is part of a wider fintech strategy across the UK and  is supported by HM Treasury and the Fintech Delivery Panel, sets world-leading standards to accelerate the growth of the UK’s fintech sector by promoting valuable partnerships between financial institutions and tech scaleups.

By becoming a signatory, Fidelity has committed to adhering to the pledge’s five principles, ensuring a productive relationships with prospective fintech partners:

Fintech Pledge Principles

  1. Provide clear guidance to technology firms on how the onboarding process works through a dedicated online landing page
  2. Provide clarity to tech start-up firms on their progress through the onboarding process
  3. Provide a named contact, guidance and feedback
  4. Encourage good practice and improvement
  5. Commit to implementing this process six months from signing this pledge and providing bi-annual feedback in the first year

Fidelity has extensive experience investing in new and emerging technologies, through Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, a dedicated venture capital team set up to invest in fintech businesses and technologies.

Alokik Advani, Managing Partner, Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, comments: “Engaging with start-ups is a vital component for our business and allows us to continue to drive forward our efforts to incorporate technological innovations for our clients.  We will continue to embrace new and exciting technologies and look forward to partnering with yet more start-ups in the future.  Fidelity International is delighted to be supporting the Fintech Pledge and are proud to be leading the way for the asset management industry.”

Fintech Partnerships underway

Examples of partnerships already underway include SteelEye, the compliance technology and data analytics firm. Fidelity is using SteelEye’s data platform to comply with a range of obligations for both oversight and regulatory purposes.

In addition, Fidelity International has partnered with Moonfare, the leading digital investment platform for high quality private markets funds, to let its clients access private market funds. Under the agreement, through its digital platform Moonfare will provide access to private market strategies for Fidelity’s institutional and wholesale clients. This partnership addresses an increasing demand from investors aiming to achieve attractive returns by adding alternative investment strategies to their portfolios.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine