Fidelity International partners with Canadian FinTech to launch ‘Conquest Planning’ software to the UK advice market

Fidelity International has partnered with Canadian FinTech company, Conquest, as the exclusive distributor of its financial planning software, ‘Conquest Planning’ to the UK independent advice market.

‘Conquest Planning’ uses data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide advisers with greater insight into clients’ changing circumstances, allowing them to model recommendations in real-time and understand immediately how they might impact clients’ goals. Its technology processes data in a variety of ways – quickly building and comparing different plans to create more time for advisers to spend with their clients.

The software includes a digital assistant (Strategic Advice Manager – SAM) to support the advice process in several ways:

Creation of client “profiles” incorporating information about their objectives, priorities, and risk tolerances.

Analysis of plan data and application of best practices around financial strategies, business intelligence and client sentiment to present prioritised strategies.

Real-time scenario planning, enabling advisers to model and re-model changes to a client’s plan and understand how a change in their recommended strategy – such as saving more or retiring later – will affect their outcomes.

Providing advisers with a consistent, branded summary report of their recommendations to share with clients, helping to improve the overall experience of delivering financial advice.

The software has also been developed to support integration into advisers’ existing technology systems and tailored to their specific needs.

‘Conquest Planning’ will be available to UK intermediaries through Fidelity Adviser Solutions, marking the latest expansion of business services offered beyond its core platform. Fidelity has partnered with Conquest, the industry leading Canadian FinTech Company, as the exclusive distributor of ‘Conquest Planning’ to UK Independent Financial Advisers.

Jackie Boylan, Head of Fidelity Adviser Solutions, comments: “Conquest Planning’ has the potential to transform the way advisers engage with their clients, and ultimately the way they do business. The software offers an innovative approach to financial planning at the click of a button, helping advisers to build plans faster and more efficiently.

“By creating a consistent framework for delivering robust financial plans, it improves the efficiency of client reviews and provides advisers with the opportunity to help more people benefit from advice and potentially engage with new clients, as well as review how they operate as a business.

“We’re hugely excited to partner with Conquest following its success in Canada, and as it embarks upon its launch in the UK. Its solutions have the potential to change the way financial services companies operate and partnering with the team to deliver ‘Conquest Planning’ to the UK advice market is a significant step for Fidelity Adviser Solutions. We look forward to working together with them and our clients to develop the solution over the coming months.”

Mark Evans, President and CEO, Conquest, comments: “After tremendous early success, modernising advice delivery for over 15,000 Advisers in Canada, we are excited for the opportunity to bring ‘Conquest Planning’ to the UK. When building Conquest, the ability to support multiple geographies was a priority as access to financial advice is a global challenge.

“Our AI approach to advice provides Independent Financial Advisers with a powerful, yet intuitive platform to efficiently build and manage financial plans. We are excited to partner with market leader, Fidelity Adviser Solutions, to modernise the practice of advice delivery in the UK.”