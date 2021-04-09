Fidelius Group acquires Robson Taylor IFA 

Fidelius Group, the independent chartered financial planning firm, announces the acquisition of Bath-based financial advisers, Robson Taylor IFA.

The acquisition of Robson Taylor IFA, which specialises in retirement planning, investments, savings and protection, will bring £105m AUM to Fidelius and £780,000 in revenue. All staff will remain with the business, including principals, Paul and Debbie Timmins. The name Robson Taylor IFA Ltd will change to Fidelius.

There will be no changes to the costs to clients of Robson Taylor IFA, while the business will benefit from the economies of scale, technology and administration of the larger firm.

Fidelius Group has £1.75bn under advice and 130 staff based in its offices around the UK in Bath, Cheltenham, Chelmsford, Bridgewater, Mansfield and London.

Commenting on the acquisition, Jim Grant, CEO, Fidelius Group, said:

“I have known Paul and Debbie for many years and have long thought Robson Taylor IFA would be an excellent fit for Fidelius, when the time was right for all parties. Paul, Debbie and the team at Robson Taylor IFA have worked very hard to build a great business, which is focussed on valued long-term client relationships, and this fits very well with the Fidelius approach.”

Paul Timmins, Principal, Robson Taylor IFA, added:

“Robson Taylor has been part of my life for 20 years. My team, client loyalty and friendships have been at the heart of what we do to provide the best advice. Fidelius is an extremely well-respected business with shared client-centred values. With an ever-increasing regulatory burden, we are now looking forward to adopting their services and expertise, benefitting from the economies of scale that Fidelius, as a bigger business, has in place. My saved time can be used to focus 100% on servicing my clients, which is the part I enjoy most.”