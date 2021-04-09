X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Fidelius Group acquires Robson Taylor IFA 

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
April 9, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

 

Fidelius Group, the independent chartered financial planning firm, announces the acquisition of Bath-based financial advisers, Robson Taylor IFA.

The acquisition of Robson Taylor IFA, which specialises in retirement planning, investments, savings and protection, will bring £105m AUM to Fidelius and £780,000 in revenue. All staff will remain with the business, including principals, Paul and Debbie Timmins. The name Robson Taylor IFA Ltd will change to Fidelius.

There will be no changes to the costs to clients of Robson Taylor IFA, while the business will benefit from the economies of scale, technology and administration of the larger firm.

Fidelius Group has £1.75bn under advice and 130 staff based in its offices around the UK in Bath, Cheltenham, Chelmsford, Bridgewater, Mansfield and London.

Commenting on the acquisition, Jim Grant, CEO, Fidelius Group, said:

“I have known Paul and Debbie for many years and have long thought Robson Taylor IFA would be an excellent fit for Fidelius, when the time was right for all parties. Paul, Debbie and the team at Robson Taylor IFA have worked very hard to build a great business, which is focussed on valued long-term client relationships, and this fits very well with the Fidelius approach.”

Paul Timmins, Principal, Robson Taylor IFA, added:

“Robson Taylor has been part of my life for 20 years. My team, client loyalty and friendships have been at the heart of what we do to provide the best advice. Fidelius is an extremely well-respected business with shared client-centred values. With an ever-increasing regulatory burden, we are now looking forward to adopting their services and expertise, benefitting from the economies of scale that Fidelius, as a bigger business, has in place. My saved time can be used to focus 100% on servicing my clients, which is the part I enjoy most.”

 

This Week’s Most Read

  • Octopus launch Octopus Moneycoach, taking financial coaching to the mass market
    April 7, 2021

    Octopus Group, the London headquartered financial services and energy firm, today announces its plan to launch Octopus Moneycoach with the acquisition of Hatch Financial Coaching

  • AJ Bell highlights the best performing funds and investment trusts in Q1 2021
    April 7, 2021

      UK funds enjoy a quarter at the top of the performance table ‘Safe’ bonds drop sharply Energy funds, resource funds and REITs bounce back

  • Supporting clients in vulnerable circumstances
    April 6, 2021

    Edward Grant, Director, Technical Connection division at St. James’s Place responsible for professional development, takes a practical look at what steps financial planners can take to

  • Tax Barrister, Michael Paulin, assesses the impact of IR35 on IFAs
    April 7, 2021

    ‘Nightmare IR35 legislation’ – how can IFAs protect themselves?  The inception of IR35, which more commonly is known as ‘off-payroll’ rules, can be traced to

  • Advisers recognise clients’ expectations of technology
    April 7, 2021

      Ross Laurie, CEO, Visible Capital, heralds a warning to adviser businesses to take a leap forward in automating their processes in order to improve

  • Fidelius Group acquires Robson Taylor IFA 
    April 9, 2021

      Fidelius Group, the independent chartered financial planning firm, announces the acquisition of Bath-based financial advisers, Robson Taylor IFA. The acquisition of Robson Taylor IFA,

  • Aviva Investors delivers on active ESG engagement commitment
    April 7, 2021

    Aviva Investors voted on 72,025 resolutions at 6,457 shareholder meetings – voting against 24% of management proposals, including 43% of pay-specific resolutions Aviva Investors undertook

  • Family wealth unlocked
    April 9, 2021

    Talking to IFA Magazine, Les Cameron, Head of Technical Services at Prudential, identifies some of the highlights from Prudential’s new Family Wealth Unlocked report which

  • Introducing… Ben Sweeney, Founder of Vidivet
    April 7, 2021

    What was your life like before Vidivet? I qualified as a vet back in 2008. Seeing trends in the veterinary market, I set up my

  • Investment Pathway 1 is runaway most popular choice for drawdown customers according to ii
    April 7, 2021

    One of the FCA’s four ‘Investment Pathways’ options to help drawdown customers invest their pension is emerging as a clear winner, according to interactive investor,

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine