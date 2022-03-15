Financial firms unite to create wealth management powerhouse in Cumbria

A financial planning firm has partnered with a well-respected wealth management company as it continues to grow and provide a personal and attentive service to clients across the north west and their families.

Financial Management Bureau, in Kendal, has partnered with Robert Meacock and Company, also based in the town.

Together the two companies will provide financial planning and wealth management services to people across Cumbria and beyond.

These include Robert’s portfolio of 50 clients, which he has built up over 40 years working in the industry.

Robert will work with FMB and its experienced team of advisors so they can share their vast wealth of expertise and experience.

He said he could think of no better business to work with than FMB, which was founded by Les Beavis in 1987. Les’ daughters Liz Beavis and Ruth Power, who are managing director and director of business development respectively, took it on following his death in 2008.

“I knew Les very well and I have been very impressed with the magnificent job Liz and Ruth have done of taking the business forward,” says Robert.

“It’s very important to me to find a firm I can partner with which will ultimately provide a quality and trustworthy long-term service for my clients when I do eventually retire. I’ve been dealing with some of them for 40 years and many have become very good friends. I owe it to them to find the best company I can to work with.

“The family ethos of FMB makes me confident they will take as personal and careful an interest in looking after my clients as I have always done. I am already enjoying working with FMB and getting to know their friendly and extremely capable team.”

FMB’s director of financial planning Roger Jackson said: “It’s great to have Robert working with us, who is such an established and experienced financial planner. We can all learn a lot from his high standards and excellent client relationships.”